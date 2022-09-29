Miller, Wallace-Whitfield back in the pool

Bahamian collegiate water polo players Saequan Miller and Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield were once again competing in the pool in the sport of water polo for their respective schools this past weekend.

Miller was in action for his team, the Salem University Tigers at the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Crossover on Saturday and Sunday. They finished with a 1-2 win/loss record.

Wallace-Whitfield competed for the Mount St. Mary’s University Mountaineers. He had a busy weekend as he played in four games. They were

perfect, going 4-0. They also had a mid-week game against Navy on Tuesday, and their five-game winning streak was snapped as they lost 16-13.

Both Miller and Wallace-Whitfield played in Erie, Pennsylvania. Miller was in action at the Prep-Villa Event Center while Wallace-Whitfield was in action at the Junker Center Pool.

On Friday, the Mountaineers took down the Pennsylvania State University Behrend Lions 28-14 with Wallace-Whitfield coming away with two goals. The 28-goal outburst was a new school record for goals in a game.

They then played two games on Saturday, taking down Mercyhurst University, 18-8, and Gannon University, 24-21. On Sunday, they pummeled McKendree University, 22-14. All three of these matches were conference games.

On Tuesday, against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, Wallace-Whitfield scored another goal for his team, but they could not pull off a comeback in the conference game despite scoring five goals in the fourth quarter. They put themselves in a tough position in the second quarter when they gave up six goals to go into the half down, 9-4.

The Mountaineers sport an 8-4 win/loss record on the season, including a 3-3 record in conference play.

Miller, who plays defense, had four shots in their first game over the weekend which was against Bucknell University, but they were all saved and Bucknell won 15-8. He had two exclusions in the match.

The Tigers regrouped, went back in the pool and were able to get a favorable outcome in their next game. They took down Johns Hopkins University, 18-15. Miller had a shot on goal and one steal in that contest.

On Sunday, the Tigers fell to George Washington University, 23-9. Miller had three shots but could not find the back of the net.

All three games were conference games for the Tigers. They now have a 5-6 record on the season and a 2-2 record in conference play.

The Mountaineers head to the west coast to play in the Gary Troyer Tournament in La Verne, California. Their first game is tomorrow against Chapman University.

Salem University returnS to action this weekend at the Penn State Behrend Invite in Erie, Pennsylvania. This time, they will play at the Junker Center Pool. Action for them starts on Saturday when they take on Washington and Jefferson College.