Milo Butler signs MOU with BAIC on distribution of Bahamian products

The Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with wholesale agency Milo Butler and Sons Ltd. to sell and distribute Bahamian grown and processed products.

As a part of the agreement, Bahamian produced jams, jellies, sauces, drinks, conch fritter batter, cassava flour, peanut butter and Bahamian-made wines will be sold through Milo Butler and Sons’ networks.

“Milo Butler and Sons Ltd. will purchase products from a list of BAIC-approved food processors and will sell the products through its established distribution network at wholesale and retail levels. This public-private partnership collaboration, the first for BAIC, will afford the corporation the opportunity to continue to train and encourage more food processors throughout the islands of The Bahamas, to produce more quality products as Milo Butler and Sons Ltd. utilizes its existing sales and distribution channels, providing adequate storage facilities for perishable and non-perishable goods. Milo Butler and Sons Ltd. will also utilize its marketing machinery to continuously promote such goods to the general public,” the corporation said.

Chairman of Milo Butler and Sons Jevon Butler said the agreement also addresses some of the country’s ongoing challenges with food insecurity.

“In analyzing our business model, Milo Butler & Sons recognizes that our company is heavily dependent on imports, as are other food and dry goods wholesalers and retailers, as economies of scale make it cheaper to import and resell goods to the public rather than fully embracing local farmers, fishermen, processors and manufacturers. At the beginning of our fiscal year 2022/2023, a conscientious decision was taken by the board of directors, requiring that twenty-five percent of all products sold by Milo Butler & Sons Ltd., are Bahamian grown, produced or manufactured within the next three years,” he said.

“Through this MOU agreement, we anticipate achieving that objective in a shorter period of time. This decision will not yield the traditional returns in the short term, but will help to reduce the cost of living for Bahamians over the medium to long term, while encouraging more Bahamians to become entrepreneurs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. One of the greatest challenges small to medium-sized businesses experience is access to buyer markets. Thus, our partnership with BAIC allows the corporation and its direct clients access to an existing distribution network combined with a strong sales channel throughout the country.

“Milo Butler & Sons takes great pride in facilitating the growth of locally grown and manufactured products, encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit that lies within most Bahamians. Through the use of respective agricultural commodity traders, experts in the field, digital platforms and currencies, strategic partnerships throughout New Providence and the Family Islands and involvement with investors who are keenly interested in supporting the growth and expansion of agriculture throughout The Bahamas, I strongly feel and believe that collectively the opportunity presents itself for us as a nation to supply ourselves with food and other goods.”