MILTON DAMES

MEMORIAL SERVICE for Milton Alexander Dames, 57 years

of Wells Lane, off Kemp Road will be held on Saturday 4 December 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Word and Discipleship Center. Officiating will be Pastor Harris & Co-Pastor Barbara Lewis.

He will be forever remembered in the hearts of his Wife: Charlene Dames; Children: Valentino, Santino, Devar, Micara, and Vaneko; Sisters and Brothers-In-Law: Shelia Arthur (Samuel), Jeannie Lambet (Ron), Kandra Jones (Talmadge), and AnnMarie Neely, Zella Redhead (Gary), Samantha Butterfield, Rebeka Toney, Charlsetta Toney-Johnson; Grandchildren: Davar Jr., Valencia, Valentia & Santina Dames, Eden Cole, James Toney, Sonia, Bonhomme, Sheanda Glinton, and Wendy Toney; Daughters-In-Law: Kendra Dames and Samantha Dames; Nieces: Jewel, Tamara, Jennifer and Jessica Perpall, Requel Fowler, Vanessa Arthur, Kenya Culmer, Keisa Rolle, Olivia ‘Stacy’ Pinder, Shenae Davis, Shalece & Shakirah Butterfield, Camille Johnson, Thedra Neely, Joxe Redhead, Amanda Jones, Samantha, Jammie, Jasmine, Isabella, Nikita & Nakisha Toney, Rodnika & Natasha Farrington, Shadiamons & Precious Brown, Tanesha Johnson, Shantria Burrows, Brandi Glintin, Shani Huttionson; Nephews: Ian Fowler, Talmadge Jones Jr., Theodore Neely Jr., Brandon Delancy, James Johnson Jr. , Zhivago Rolle Sr., Parez Culmer, Mark Davis, Lorenzo Pinder, Shantino, James Jr., Ethan Toney, Arlington McNeil, Rodney, Ricardo & Michael Farrington, Ladrego Clarke, Daquannte & Jayden Brown, Franklyn Johnson, and Bradly Glinton Jr.; Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews; Other relatives and friends including Sheldon Butterfield, Vanessa Marshall & family, Lucious Fox Sr. & family, Lorento, Matthew & Shannon Fox, Marvin, Jackie & Sherry Newbold, Jonathan Cambridge & family, Kirkland Bethel & family, Rodney Farrington & family, Theadore Moss & family, Vicky Thompson & family, Clement & family, Lenny Rolle & family, Rosco Perpall & family, Margie Evans & family, Debra Stockdale & family, Charlotte Williams & family, Helson Stockdale & family, Gary Brennen, Larry Saunders, and Frank Johnson.

Viewing for relatives and friends will be held at Memories Funeral Homes, #85 Mount Royal Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 3rd December 2021 at 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.