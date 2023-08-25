DEATH NOTICE

MR. MILTON EMMANUEL GRANT SR., 68 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama died at Broward Health, Florida on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Donna Grant; son: Milton Grant Jr.; daughters: Anetria, Alicia, and Alissia; Daughter-in-law: Trenece Grant; Sons-in-law: Michael Greene and Ericson Martin II; Grandchildren: Kieshan, Emilee, Joshua, McKyla, Megan, Rueben, Isaac, Isabelle, Demitrius, Arianna, Malaya Belle and Abriel; Grandson-in-law: Parez Demeritte; Great Grandchildren: Dior, Pariya and Quanel; Sisters: Icelyn, Joy, Lovely and Irene and a host of other relatives and friends too many to mention at this time.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.