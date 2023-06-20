Min. of Agriculture adds 12 new  MyGateway services

The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs added 12 new online services to the MyGateway platform that will allow those needing to do business with the ministry to have a more streamlined and convenient experience, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said yesterday.

Sweeting said is ministry now has the most online services, after adding 12 to the 18 services it already allows for the online platform.

“Today, we introduce a transition in how we do business in my ministry, and share with the nation how we are using technology to improve and reduce the cost of and promote the ease of doing business with the government,” said Sweeting.

He said that for the first time, customers of the Ministry of Agriculture can apply and pay for a booth at the Gladstone Road Farmers’ Market, and an agricultural farm land lease. Sweeting added that farmers can renew their registration or apply for a new one. Other services, he said, include dog registration and licensing, and permits to import exotic plants.

In the Department of Marine Resources, customers can apply for duty-free permits for bonefishing, for aquaculture and for a commercial fishing vessel, or equipment for such a vessel.

“These online services represent as you can see, the empowerment of the Bahamian people, whereby the farmer’s market on Gladstone Road will see new vendors join and legacy vendors continue,” Sweeting said.

“The lease provisions for land to farm on being available here give more farmers around the islands a convenient way to apply.

“The farmer’s registration certificate, gives farmers of crops, bee-keeping, livestock, or horticulture access a number of concessions and incentives.

“A service many may not know we have purview over, but certainly, we implore dog owners to register their dogs (three months and older) with us, as this is required by law.

“With the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), plants (including orchids), can be imported and/or exported, and the permit to do either is also our responsibility.

“The facilitation of a permit to import vessels and fishing gear to grow the bonefishing sector, which has carved out a vibrant niche in the sport fishing arena for The Bahamas, is among today’s launched services. The ability to apply for a permit to import equipment and breeding/seedstock for fish farming, which is a steadily growing sector. The importation of commercial fishing vessels and equipment is also possible with duty-free permits.”

Sweeting said his ministry has received Cabinet approval to digitize its workflows, creating a paperless work environment.

“It will also set the stage for greater use and reliance on technology in farming, fisheries and local government operations,” he said.