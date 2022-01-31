Min of Nat’l. Sec. says $1 mil. owed to corrections officers

The government owes nearly $1 million to several correctional officers who were sent home by Correctional Services Commissioner Charles Murphy, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

Murphy was sent on administrative leave in September, pending an investigation into several matters at the prison.

“We’re still at the point of receiving information and, unfortunately, it seems about every week another correctional officer comes who was sent home,” Munroe said when asked for an update on that investigation.

“I’ve directed them to wrap it up, so that they can send some indications, so we can get the matter looked at. What they’re doing is gathering facts. You can gather facts all you like but, at some point, someone has to look at the facts and determine what they make of it.”

Munroe said a “whole lot” of officers have come forward so far.

He was unable to provide an exact figure but said it is at least five or six.

“What I pay close attention to is the amount of money it’s going to cost us,” Munroe said.

“The last record I saw was close to $1 million.”

When asked if the government would have to reinstate these officers or pay them back, he replied, “Well, you can’t just send somebody home, so they are still officers. If you stop their pay, they’re entitled to their pay.

“It’s like if he (Murphy) had just been sent home and we had stopped paying him, he would have had a claim for his money. It’s the same thing for these officers.”

Munroe said the officers were banned from entering the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He said they were “effectively barred” from working.

Munroe was unable to say if the officers were sent home for political reasons.

“I didn’t think it would be appropriate to get into that part of it,” he said.

“That would be for the independent panel that I intend to ask the prime minister to appoint.”

Munroe said he wants someone from Corrections Canada, a federal Canadian agency that the government frequently consults with on corrections-related matters, to sit on that panel.

He said he hopes that the investigation will be wrapped up in one or two weeks.

Once it is completed, the matter will be forwarded to the prime minister for consultation, according to Munroe.

Murphy could not be reached for comment yesterday.