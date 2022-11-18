Mingoes basketball works out ahead of weekend tour

The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes men’s basketball team practiced Thursday at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie, Florida, ahead of a two-game series against Atlantis University this weekend.

The Mingoes are expected to play Atlantis University at 8 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

UB Head Coach Bacchus Rolle, along with assistant coaches Lavar Johnson and Taige Adderley, ran the team through a series of drills along with a full court scrimmage.

The team is expected to have a shoot around session Friday morning before the night game.

The Mingoes won its season opening game at UB’s Homecoming November 4 against the Mambas, 82-65.

Coach Rolle said it’s always good to go into an international tour with a win. “That was a big win for us and we saw what some of our players could do,” he said. “I hope they come here and surprise us again.”

The team ran through some new plays in practice Thursday and hopes to impress international scouts and officials when they play Atlantis University.

“We looked good today and I think we can keep the momentum into the series,” Rolle said.

The Mingoes won their first game of the season and now, on Friday night, they will be playing in their first international game of the season.