Mingoes defeat Renegades in BFA season opener

Striker Marlon Barnes might have started the action off for the University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes in the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) season opener against the Renegades FC, but it was Ronaldo Green who sealed the deal.

Greene scored a hat trick plus one to lead the Mingoes to a 5-3 season-opening win over the Renegades FC on Friday night at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field.

The Renegades struck first in the 30th minute of the game to go up 1-0 early. Barnes responded with a brilliant goal just under a minute later, tying the match 1-1.

The Renegades were able to connect in the 38th minute, taking the lead again at 2-1.

The Mingoes were not going to stop pressing, and two minutes later, Green struck again, evening the score at 2-2 heading into halftime.

Green came out strong in the second half, scoring in the 47th and 48th minutes to put the Mingoes up 4-2.

For security, Green scored again in the 60th minute of the game after a Renegades’ penalty kick in the 59th minute.

The Mingoes scored an emphatic win, 5-3, winning the first game of the regular season.

Green said the win makes a huge statement to the league. “I think everyone was doubting us at the start of the season during the preseason games and this game shows that we are here to play,” he said. “We are here to make a statement and win this season.”

Mingoes’ Assistant Head Coach Alex Thompson said this match was huge for the program, as it was a big win over a strong side. “The team that we played is a good team and one that you cannot take lightly as they are well coached and they are very good going forward,” he said.

The performance, he said, also solidifies Green as the best player in the league on the best up-and-coming team. “He had four goals today and could have had a few more and a few more assists,” he said. “The win also says that we have support around him and players who are slowly but surely learning their roles. As the season goes on and the guys mature more in the system, I think you will see a better team.”

The Mingoes play Cavalier FC at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field and then the Baha Juniors FC at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the same venue.