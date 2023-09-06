Mingoes get cross country season underway

BOCA RATON, Florida – The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes’ cross country teams turned in respectable performances against a number of powerhouse schools to start their seasons.

Lhevinne Joseph turned in the best performance across the teams, finishing 84th out of 137 competitors in the men’s division, at the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Invitational Cross Country over the weekend. He finished with a time of 18 minutes and 35.9 seconds in the five-kilometer (5km) event.

“I wanted to get out there in the first half and cruise and come home strong which I did,” Joseph said. “What I learned last season in cross country was the more relaxed and controlled I keep my pace, the faster I am able to finish. That was exactly what I did. I planned to go out and steadily pass runners one by one and that’s exactly what I did.”

Jackson Ozias finished 90th in 18:43.2. Dennis Williamson, who lead the team for the first half of the 5km run, took the 95th spot in 18:56.9. Kenold Jean finished 98th in 19.06.2 and Donya Roberts, known more for the 400 meters (m) event, finished 129th in 22:16.4.

The team amassed 419 points to finish 15th out of 18 teams. The top seven runners from each team received a score, but only the top five placements counted toward the team’s performance. In cross country, the lower the score the better the performance. Both of the UB teams competed in the 5k event.

“I think we did well overall competing against some strong division one schools,” said UB Head Coach Ednal Rolle. “Both teams held their own. Cross country is all about team, and you have to have a strong team because you are only as strong as your weakest link. Finding five solid long distance runners in The Bahamas is very difficult.”

On the women’s side, Lakeicia Lewis had the top performance for UB as she finished 152nd out of 178 competitors with a time of 25:54.8. Fridline Augustine took the 169th spot in 28:46.9, Kaiya Cambridge finished 170th in 30.35.2, Kendera Munroe was 172nd in 31:12.4 and Sienna Mackey took the 173rd spot in 32:16.4.

The women’s team amassed 538 points to finish 18th.

Both teams compete on Friday September 15 at 6 pm at the Keiser University Flagship Invitational.