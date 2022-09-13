Mingoes, Hitmen pick up wins in NPSA action

The University of The Bahamas Mingoes and the C&S Hitmen were in top form as they added a win to their win column, as the New Providence Softball Association (NPSA) continued on Saturday at the Banker’s Softball Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The Mingoes took down the Johnson Lady Truckers 17-7 in the women’s division. The Hitmen shut out the Atlantis Titans 10-0 in the men’s division.

Five players scored in double digits for the Hitmen as they had full control of the game from the first inning. Scoring two runs each for the Hitmen were Rodney Forbes, Dino Sweeting, Edron Knowles and the Player of the Game Sherman Ferguson. Ferguson finished 2-for-3 at-bat to go with a home run and three runs batted in (RBIs).

After the Titans came up empty at the top of the first inning, the Hitmen scored three runs in the first inning. The second inning saw the Hitmen getting comfortable to score six runs to take a sizeable 9-0 lead. Ferguson hit the sole home run of the game in that inning when he connected on a ball that he sent to the right field to bring home Knowles and Sweeting.

Burrows, who was the pitcher for the Hitmen and his defense were on top of their game as they only gave up one hit for the entire game. Burrows had six strikeouts in the four innings that the Titans batted.

The Hitmen went on to score one more run in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead as they held on for the shut out.

The Mingoes had a seven-run flurry in the bottom of the second inning that turned out to be what they needed to get the win. The Player of the Game was Mingoes’ Sophia Cartwright. She finished 2-for-2 to go with four hits in the game. Donya Rolle scored four runs for the Mingoes.

It was a slow start to the game for both teams as the Lady Truckers led 2-1. After the Lady Truckers went scoreless at top of the second inning, as mentioned earlier, the Mingoes scored seven runs and took an 8-2 lead heading into the top of the third inning.

The Lady Truckers was able to get three batters on base with two outs but were unable to capitalize on that opportunity to score with the bases loaded. The Mingoes still led 8-3 as they were up to bat in the bottom of the third inning. The Mingoes’ offense came alive once again as five batters came home to take a convincing 13-3 lead.

The fourth inning saw the Truckers scoring just four more runs to make the game a little more competitive but the Mingoes led 13-7. The bottom of the fourth inning saw the Mingoes needing to score four runs to end the game in that inning. They easily did it and even had three outs to spare.

The NPSA continues on Thursday, September 15 at 7 p.m. with the Black Scorpions taking on the RAB Operators in the women’s division. The Renegades will take on the Cybertech Blue Marlins in the men’s division at 9 p.m.