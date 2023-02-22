Mingoes look to build off experience at Skinner Classic

NORTH MIAMI, Florida — The rebuilding University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes men’s basketball team picked up valuable experience at the Skinner Classic in North Miami, Florida, over the weekend.

The Mingoes dropped three games – to Florida Palms, 77-71; Atlantis University, 93-61; and Fort Lauderdale University, 101-45, at the tournament at the Scott Galvin Community Center in North Miami.

Mingoes Assistant Coach Lavar Johnson said the team showed one quality, in particular, throughout the tour – a willingness to fight.

“All three teams pressured us and pressed us hard straight through for all 40 minutes,” he said. “They were bigger, and, in some cases, stronger than us, but our guys never gave up. They continued to play and they continued to dig deep and execute everything we asked them to do.”

Johnson chalks up the losses to the youthfulness of the team.

“This is how it is with such a young team,” he said. “We are going to see some games like this where they are down and they have to keep on fighting and keep on clawing. This is how we build and grow. We are going to see a lot from them in the future.”

Dave Lindsey showed out throughout the tournament, averaging 20 points per game with a game-high 25 points against Florida Palms University. He had 14 points against Atlantis University and 13 points against Fort Lauderdale University.

Theodore Grant averaged 10 points per game for the Mingoes with his highest production coming in the Florida Palms game with 15 points. He also led the team in assists, averaging 4.3 assists per game and added 3.3 steals per game.

Erquantae Edgecombe was close to double-digit scoring as he averaged 9.7 points per game.

Delano Armbrister contributed an average 2.7 steals per game.

The Mingoes are next expected to play Sand Dollar in New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium. They sit in third place of the Vince Ferguson Division of the NPBA Division I with a 4-5 win/loss record.

Florida Palms 77, UB 71

Dave Lindsey led the Mingoes with 25 points in the 77-71 loss to the Florida Palms University Owls. Guard Theodore Grant put up 15 points to go along with five assists and five steals. Timothy Grant contributed 10 points for the Mingoes.

The Mingoes and the Owls were tied five times in the game, including at 42 at the half. The game had 11 lead changes. The Mingoes were close in the final minutes but a late surge by the Owls stopped the Mingoes from picking up a win.

Atlantis University 93, UB 66

Dave Lindsey and Erquantae Edgecombe each had 14 points for the Mingoes but it was not enough for the fast break play of Atlantis University. They defeated the Mingoes convincingly, 93-66, despite the Mingoes leading by 11 points at one point.

Theodore Grant added 11 points and four assists in the loss.

Fort Lauderdale University 101, UB 45

The Mingoes never led in the matchup against Fort Lauderdale University and were taken down 101-45 to close out the tournament.

Dave Lindsey was the only Mingoes player with double-digit scoring as he had 13 points.