Mingoes men’s squad eliminated from Hummel Cup

The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes men’s soccer side was knocked out of the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) Hummel Cup competition after losing to the Dynamos, 5-4, in penalty kicks after the match ended in a 5-5 tie.

The match was an important one for the Mingoes as Dynamos handed the team its last loss of 2022, and they were looking for a little payback.

The Dynamos started the match off quickly, scoring in the 10th and 18th minutes of the game.

Mingoes midfielder Ronaldo Green responded with a brilliant goal in the 26th minute, then another score in the 33rd minute to tie the match at 2-2.

In the 42nd minute, midfielder Nathan Wells scored off a spectacular bending corner to put the Mingoes up 3-2. Three minutes later, and just before the break, Collins Ngigi scored his first goal of the season, putting the Mingoes up 4-2 to end the half.

Coming out of the half, the Dynamos responded fast with goals in the 47th, 54th and 58th minutes to take a 5-4 lead.

In the 65th minute, Green was tackled in the box and received a penalty kick attempt. He scored to tie the match at 5-5 where it would end and go to penalty kicks.

Green was sent out first for the Mingoes and surprisingly missed. That was the only miss in the penalty round for either squad.

The Dynamos took the match 5-4 in penalties and advanced to the next round of the Hummel Cup.

Mingoes Head Coach Dion Godet said the team had several opportunities to put the match away and win it in regulation but fell short.

“We allowed the game to go into penalty kicks and I say allow because we had a lot of opportunities on offense tonight,” he said. “The Dynamos had a lot of opportunities as well and it was a very entertaining game. Congrats to the Dynamos who moved on. Tonight, we simply didn’t finish all of our

opportunities and we had a couple of defensive breakdowns.”

Godet said the match sets a tone for the rest of the regular season.

“It was our first game back after the break and I saw some positive stuff from the guys,” he said. “Hopefully, we get better and build on that and get back on a winning streak in very short order.”

The Hummel Cup is a tournament that starts in the middle of the season and seedings are based on league standings at the Christmas break. The tournament essentially runs at the same time as the regular season and has its own trophy.

The Mingoes next play the Renegades in regular season action Sunday, February 5 at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field.