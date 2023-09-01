Mingoes women’s volleyball gains valuable experience

HIALEAH, Florida – The University of The Bahamas women’s volleyball team lost both matches over the weekend to Florida National University Conquistadors but head coach Raymond Wilson said the team not only improved over the weekend but also gained valuable experience heading into the season.

The Mingoes lost the first match Thursday 25-10, 25-12, 25-8 and lost the second match Saturday 25-12, 25-15, 25-9. These were the first matches of the season for the team.

In the first match the team was still a bit rusty in the backcourt with returns and it showed in the score.

The team made improvements in the second match and lead the first set of the second match 10-5 at one point. The Conquistadors bounced back and were able to score 10 straight points on the Mingoes to go up 15-10. The Conquistadors went on to win 25-12 in that set. The Mingoes went up 5-1 early in the second set but could not sustain the attack and fell 25-15. The Mingoes never had the lead in the third set.

Head coach Raymond Wilson said he was very satisfied with the improvement of the team over the two matches.

“We did not win but our goal was for the team to improve,” he said, “but if we had gotten the win we would have taken it.”

He added that he team did exactly what they set out to do –improve.

“We accomplished what we came here to do and that was to grow and improve as a team and if we continue along this pathway the team will be very successful in upcoming games and the league.”

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Wilson said the team is showing great promise.

“If our team performs at this level consistently I am looking for us to do very well in the league,” he said. “It is a very good team even though we have a couple of players who weren’t with us over the weekend and when they come back we are looking for good things and good representation.”

The Mingoes next play The Millennia Atlantic University Macaws September 8-9, 2023 in Doral, Florida.

