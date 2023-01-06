Minimum wage rollout successful so far, says director of labor

While there were worries that the increase in the minimum wage would result in business closures, fewer hires or massive layoffs, Director of Labour Robert Farquharson said yesterday that the increase went off without a hitch so far, and that at the moment businesses seem to need more hands than before.

It is still early days yet though, as businesses evaluate their holiday revenue and guess at the possible outcomes for business in 2023.

Farquharson, who made the remarks during an appearance on Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, added that the hospitality sector often cuts work week hours to try to compensate for overhead increases or drops in business. He warned that those measures are still a possibility and in some cases a normality.

He added, though, that the Department of Labor is preparing to hold a job fair to fill 200 positions, though he would not yet say for what company.

He added that a Cabinet minister has asked the Department of Labor to hold a job fair in his area.

According to Farquharson, the Department of Labor is preparing to roll out a new initiative called Labor on the Campus, that seeks to prepare high school-aged children for the job market.

“Persons leaving high school are not properly equipped,” said Farquharson.

“The Department of Labour will move into the high schools.”

He said the program will target students in grades 10, 11 and 12 who might be on the path of not graduating.

Farquharson explained that the program will enroll those interested students in the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) Dual Enrollment Program, or the National Training Agency’s Job Readiness Program.

Those soon to enter the job market will meet an increase in the country’s minimum wage, which came into effect as of the first of January for the private sector.

The public sector enjoyed an increase starting late last year, with the pay retroactive to July.

Farquharson said while some employers may not have gotten the memo on the minimum wage increase, most have and have implemented it.

“If at the end of the work week you see that salary does not reflect the minimum wage as articulated in the minimum wage order, then the first obligation is to discuss the matter with the employer, bring it to their attention,” he said.

“Failing that, you could reach out to the Department of Labour.”