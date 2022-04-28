Funeral service for the late MINISTER ANNA EFFIT CEFORT age 87 years of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock and formerly of Kew, North Caicos, Turks and Caicos Island will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy Community at Heart Tabernacle, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Franklin M. Ferguson, National Overseer, Bishop Dr. George E. Thompson, District Overseer and Pastor Keith B. Palmer. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years: Claudius ‘Claud’ Cefort; children: Minister Lucille Adams, Clementina Simmons, Nell Butler, Emmanuel and Stephanie Cefort and Pastor Stephen and Edith Cefort; sons-in-law: Llewelyn Simmons and Joey Butler Sr.; brothers and sisters: Peter Hall, Louise Haven, Annis Campbell of Sandy Point, North Caicos, Bishop Simeon B. Hall and John Hall; grandchildren: Minister Chad and LaJelpha Adams, Crystal and Pastor Scott Wilson, Sharina and Tony St Remy, Minister Christopher and Zia Adams, Lavelle Simmons, Stephen Cefort Jr., Chryshawnda Adams, Joey and Collette Butler, Laquianne Simmons, Scharone Cefort, Zyria Cefort, Zynnia Cefort and Simone Cefort; great grandchildren: Nathan Butler, Chad Adams Jr., R’yanna Wilson, Ethan St. Remy, R’mari Wilson, Calen Adams, R’yelle Wilson, Seth Cefort and Zavier Adams; sisters-in-law: Linda Hall and Sylvia Grant Hall; host of nieces and nephews including: Wade, Wayne, Cita, Zulmunda, Ethalene, Jacqueline, Raymond, Mack, Rhinney, Norvil, Rueben, Ivy, Jay Tasha, Clifford, Eliza, Josephine, Ted, Ben, Kirk, Albert, Glenda, Ron, Beatrice, Dorethea, Rhonda, Donnalee, Almina, Dennis, Franklyn, Bridgette, Don, David, Kevin, Dale, Sylvia, Esther, Sonny, Dwayne, Samuel, Pearl, Betsy, Veronica and Dell, Shacantila Hall-Briggs, Simeon Hall Jr. and Sanderia Hall; extended family (daughters, sons and grandchildren), Elsimae Lindsay, Olive Carey, Tenika Carey, Tinessa Higgs, Angelique Miller, Della Williams, Charo Charles, Chanavi and Chamiah Charles, Bernadette Black (God-daughter), Margaret McIntosh, Carla Lortortue, Rashad Russell, Kenyatta Lewis, Ivan Charles Sr., Ivan Charles Jr., Patron Missick, Tanario Lewis, Bree Martin, Tanai Clarke, Wade Latortue Jr., Kendrix Saunders, Shakeno Hanna Sr. and Family, Kamal Roberts, Jay Williams, Elder Clinton and Min. Alda Williams and Janice Dean (God-daughter); close relatives, church and community family including: Queenie Whymms (her Caretaker), Myrtle Morris and Family, Roseabell Wilson and Family, Jessie Rigby and Family, Pastor Victoria Robinson and Family (California), Mrs. Curly Rahming and Family, David Musgrove and Family, Pedro Missick and Family, Lloyd Grant and Family, Min. Whithlean Forbes, Isula Henfield and Family, Alice Walkin and Family, Annis Capron and Family, Rev. Kenneth Lewis and Family, Ida Brown and Family, Min. George Hall and Family, Minister and Members of the COGOP HATCH, H.B., Bishop Rudolph Arthur and Family, Pastor Keith Palmer Sr. and the Pinedale Church, Bishop George Thompson and the District of Grand Bahama, Wenrick Clarke, The Musgrove Sisters (Irma, Mimie, Evalene), Minister Terry Walters and the National Harvest Team, Min. Willis Grant and Family, Wylma Bain, Elva Missick and Family, Jewelene Missick and Family, Valeria Burrows and Family, Judy Cooper and Family, Cheryl Moree, Oscar Forbes, Glen Forbes and Family, Frank Forbes Jr. and Family, Pastor Leroy Lightbourne and Family, Curlin Musgrove, Roscoe Kemp and Family, Nita Missick and Family, Lynette Forbes and Family, Jennifer Jones and Family, Arthur Smith and Family, Monica Delancy and Family, Leta Jones and Family, Vera Delancy and Family, Mazie Forbes and Familyand other community and church friends too numerous to list.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.