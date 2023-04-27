THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE for MINISTER CLARENCE LIVINGSTONE ELLIS, Age 95 years of Porgy Bay, Bimini will be held TODAY, Thursday, April 27th at 11:00am at Mount Tabor Church, Willow Tree Avenue and Mount Tabor Drive. Officiating will be His Grace, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by Pastor Rickeno Moncur and Pastor Delton Ellis.

THE OFFICIAL HOMEGOING SERVICE for MINISTER CLARENCE LIVINGSTONE ELLIS will be held on Friday, April 28th, at 11:00am at The Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bailey Town, Bimini. Officiating will be His Grace, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by Pastor Joel Rolle and Pastor Oral Ellis. Minister Ellis will be laid to rest in Mount Zion’s Church Cemetery, Bailey Town, Bimini.

Lovingly he will be remembered by His Children and their Spouses:

Minister Sherick (Phillipa) Ellis, Prince (Christina) Ellis, Edris (Pastor Joel) Rolle, Bishop Edmond (Lineta) Ellis, Pastor Oral (Grace) Ellis, His Grace Bishop Neil (Lady Patrice) Ellis,

Ken Ellis and Pastor Delton ( Elder Anna) Ellis.



Memories will forever linger in the hearts of His Grand Children: Corinthia Ellis-Hanna (Antonio), Shikara (Sam) Smith, Sheikh, Shedrick and Sherrick Jr., Kasimu, Kasprintina, Kristopher and Krisandrew Ellis, Davida Ellis-Butler (Gary), Edmund Felician Ellis Sr., Lequinton and Oral Ellis Jr., La’Quinta McKinney and Orelle (Willie) Smith Brewer, Joelette (Ken) Ferguson, Joel (JD) Rolle Jr., Delnika Brennan, Dalanna (Narrando) Ellis-Jones, Darnell Ellis, Ranechea and Johnathon Ellis.



His Great-Grand Children: Adaiya and Amari Hanna, Audra, Sheikeal, Asia and Sheikiya Ellis

Sakai Walker and Shai Smith, Kai and Kaden Jones, Krissiah, Krisandrew Jr., Kasimu Jr., Kennedy and Kamelia Ellis, Liam Pinder, Logan and Liam Butler, Elemania, Elizabeth, Ediesha, Edmund Ellis Jr., Lequinton Ellis Jr., Emmanuel Ellis and Leshawn Ellis, La’Quan Ellis, La’Breah Sands, Ly’La McKinney, Khaliyah Smith, Jaylen and Willondria Brewer, Drickell, Kayla Joshua and De’Ja Ferguson, Iyon Rolle and Iyani Rolle, Nathan Jones, and Montano Forbes.



His Great-great grand Children: Audre Dean, Ameer Symonette, Khalil Ellis, Kaelyn and KareemGaston.



Nieces and Nephews: Elmeta and Lionel Rolle, Theora Duncombe, Vandra Rolle, Stephanie Evans, Father Colin Saunders, Tirzah Carey, Bernadine Roberts, Dr. Paul Duncombe, Debbie, Meade, Dennis, Shayne, Marcellus, and Shawn Taylor, Terry Strong, Yvonne Coker, Alquenna Pratt, Lonie Roberts Waiters, Conwell, Lowell, Rodney, Wallace, Charles Roberts, Sandra Johnson, Betty Sherman, Frances Williams, Autrey Russell, Betsy, Ilene, Demetrius, Phyliss, Pastor Letty Rolle, Dr. Pamula Mills, Tammy, Charlise, Lonney, Lathon, and Develon Ellis, Penny, Leona and Ellis, Patricia Rolle, Sharlene Gibson, Mavis Saunders, Nannette Bain, Paul and Vincent Ellis, Apostle Gilbert, Randolph, Parke, Gladstone Rolle, Terry, Christie, Lequinton Ellis, Jane, Erica, Harriette, Naaman and Leon Ellis.



Other relatives and friends: Sir Franklyn and Lady Wilson and family, Captain Patrick Brown, Pastor Rickeno Moncur and The Officers and members of The Mount Tabor Church family, Prime Minister Davis, Officers and members of The Progressive Liberal Party, Minister Obie Wilchombe, MP for Bimini and West End, Mr. David Wallace, former MP and Mrs. Wallace, Mr. Jack Thompson, Bishop Philiman Wilson, Mr. James Rolle, Mr. Eddie Smith, Nurse Cooper, Jeremy Francis, Sherlean Rolle, Amadine Rolle, Barry Dames, David and Larice Rolle, Hugh and Vernique Smith, Administrator Ferguson and Staff, Linda Schnider of Florida, Richard and Nellie Lemon of Costa Rica, The Officers and Members of The Cathedral of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Wellie Pierre and Church Family, Our Lady and St. Stephen Anglican Church Family, Pastor Angelo Rolle and Revelation Knowledge Church Family, The United Church of God Family, The Methodist Church Family, Holy Name Catholic Church Family, Family of the late Bernice Stuart, Mr. and Mrs. George Weech & Family, the community of Porgy Bay and the entire community of Bimini, Nurses stationed at The Bimini Clinic, and a host of others too numerous mention.

Public viewing will commence at 9:45am TODAY at Mount Tabor Church until service time, and again on Friday from 6:00pm at The Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bailey Town, Bimini until service time.