THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MINISTER CLARENCE LIVINGSTONE ELLIS



On the 25th July, 1927 the quiet community of Bailey Town, Bimini buzzed with excitement as the news spread that Ester Ellis, the wife of Robert Ellis Sr. had given birth to a bouncing baby boy. The fifth of their seven children and they named him Clarence Livingstone, a fitting Latin name meaning “bright and shining angel”.

A CHURCHMAN

From his early childhood years, his parents instilled in him the importance of serving God and the rewards of offering his God-given gifts and talents for equipping the saints and the advancement of his people. Throughout his life, Elder Clarence never wavered from this teaching. This was demonstrated by his steadfast love for his God and church. For 81 years, he faithfully served under five Pastors. As a member of The Cathedral of Mount Zion Baptist Church, he served in various offices in the church including:

• Sunday School Teacher for more than 20 years

• A member of the Board of Ushers for 12 years

• Chairman of the Deacon’s Board for 29 years

• Chairman of the Men’s Day Ministry, a highly anticipated annual

event on the island for 21 years

• Member of the Male Choir

• Member of the Trustee Board

• Officer and Undertaker of the Benevolent Society,

the Church’s burial society

• Treasurer; and

• Spiritual Advisor

Elder Ellis was involved in every office in the church except the Mother’s Club.

A COMMUNITY MAN / BUSINESSMAN

Daddy Clarence, as he was affectionately called, was highly regarded throughout his community. Though small in stature, he was a giant in character and influence. He was a man of great wisdom, and many persons in Bimini and beyond, “sat at his feet” for counsel, guidance, advice and direction. He unreservedly loved his island and was always seeking to find new ways to serve the people of Bimini. For many years, he was leader of the Fire Brigade Squad which operated under the Command of General David Hirsch of New York.

Daddy Clarence also embraced opportunities to gain international exposure which he used to help build, support and service the island of Bimini. General Hirsch was also a professional Undertaker in New York and it was at the Hirsch Funeral home where he was taught the art of mortuary science which gave him the opportunity to provide this much-needed service to the people in Bimini.

General David Hirsch was also a second homeowner in Bimini from the late 50’s to the early 80’s and Daddy Clarence became the caretaker and overseer of the Hirsch’s Estate in Bimini. Because of his diligence in managing the Hirsch’s Estate, in the early 70’s he was sought out by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lemon of Tampa, Florida to manage their Estate just down the street from the Hirsh’s Estate. Each of these Estates had their own Marina that daddy was responsible for overseeing the construction.

Until the time of his death, Daddy Clarence maintained a relationship with the sons of both the Hirsch and Lemon families. In spite of his devotion to work, everyone knew that Sundays were very special to Daddy Clarence. He made it known that his Sundays were totally off limit and set apart as days devoted only to his God.

As a boy he worked for Mr. George Lyons, another second home owner, as a Stewart. Daddy Clarence found favor with Mr. Lyons. During this time he worked for Mr. Lyons, and this favor afforded him the opportunity to attend school for a period of time in the United States of America. While in school, he was also trained in the area of Opera singing.

Daddy Clarence was also a very good Bone Fisherman who could have very well captured the world record with a 16 pound catch on 2nd April, 1964. Unfortunately, his fish was not weighed until the following day which resulted in the fish losing some of its luster and weight. His prized catch also occurred on the very day that his ninth child Ken was born. Operating under the caption of “Bonefish Charter”, some of his clients included former congressman Adam Clayton Powell and “Horse” of the popular television series, “Bananza”. Many stories have been told about the “Bonefish Charter” days that brought laughter and was a sauce of inspiration for so many people in his community.

A FAMILY MAN

A real family man, Daddy Clarence loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and always had an encouraging word for them. What a great storyteller he was. During his last two days on this earth, Daddy Clarence was privileged to have all of his surviving children around him and had brief interactions with each of them during those transitional days.

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 6th, 2023 (Maundy Thursday), Daddy Clarence, with his beloved daughter-in-law, Lineta singing the hymns of the church he so dearly loved, ended his sojourn on this side of the Jordan. This bright and shining angel from God died as he lived; quietly and peacefully.

THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE for MINISTER CLARENCE LIVINGSTONE ELLIS, Age 95 years of Porgy Bay, Bimini who died on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 will be held on Thursday, April 27th at Mount Tabor Church, Willow Tree Avenue and Mount Tabor Drive. Officiating will be His Grace, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by Pastor Rickeno Moncur and Pastor Delton Ellis. Minister Ellis will be laid to rest in Mount Zion’s Church Cemetery, Bailey Town, Bimini.

THE OFFICIAL HOMEGOING SERVICE for MINISTER CLARENCE LIVINGSTONE ELLIS will be held on Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 11:00am at The Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bailey Town, Bimini. Officiating will be His Grace Neil Ellis, Assisted by Pastor Joel Rolle and Pastor Oral Ellis. Minister Ellis will be laid to rest in Mount Zion’s Church Cemetery, Bailey Town, Bimini.

Daddy Clarence is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, all of his Siblings and all but one of his in-laws, Agnes Saunders.

Lovingly he will be remembered by His Children and their Spouses:

Minister Sherick (Phillipa) Ellis, Prince (Christina) Ellis, Edris (Pastor Joel) Rolle, Bishop Edmond (Lineta) Ellis, Pastor Oral (Grace) Ellis, His Grace Bishop Neil (Lady Patrice ) Ellis, Ken Ellis and Pastor Delton (Anna) Ellis.

Memories will forever linger in the hearts of His Grandchildren: Corinthia Ellis-Hanna (Antonio), Shikara (Sam) Smith, Sheikh, Shedrick and Sherrick Jr., Kasimu, Kasprintina, Kristopher and Krisandrew Ellis, Davida Ellis-Butler (Gary), Edmund Felician Ellis Sr., Lequinton and Oral Ellis Jr., La’Quinta McKinney and Orelle (Willie) Smith Brewer, Joelette (Ken) Ferguson, Joel (JD) Rolle Jr., Delnika Brennan, Dalanna (Narrando) Ellis-Jones, Darnell Ellis, Ranechea and Johnathon Ellis.

Great-grandchildren: Adaiya and Amari Hanna, Audra, Sheikeal, Asia and Sheikiya Ellis

Sakai Walker and Shai Smith, Kai and Kaden Jones, Krissiah, Krisandrew Jr., Kasimu Jr., Kennedy and Kamelia Ellis, Liam Pinder, Logan and Liam Butler, Elemania, Elizabeth, Ediesha, Edmund Ellis Jr., Lequinton Ellis Jr., Emmanuel Ellis and Leshawn Ellis, La’Quan Ellis, La’Breah Sands, Ly’La McKinney, Khaliyah Smith, Jaylen and Willondria Brewer, Drickell, Kayla Joshua and De’Ja Ferguson, Iyon Rolle and Iyani Rolle, Nathan Jones, and Montano Forbes.

Great-great-grandchildren: Audre Dean, Ameer Symonette, Khalil Ellis, Kaelyn and Kareem Gaston.

Nieces and Nephews: Elmeta and Lionel Rolle, Theora Duncombe, Vandra Rolle, Stephanie Evans, Father Colin Saunders, Tirzah Carey, Bernadine Roberts, Dr. Paul Duncombe, Debbie, Meade, Dennis, Shayne, Marcellus, and Shawn Taylor, Terry Strong, Yvonne Coker, Alquenna Pratt, Lonie Roberts Waiters, Conwell, Lowell, Rodney, Wallace, Charles Roberts, Sandra Johnson, Betty Sherman, Frances Williams, Autrey Russell, Betsy, Ilene, Demetrius, Phyliss, Pastor Letty Rolle, Dr. Pamula Mills, Tammy, Charlise, Lonney, Lathon, and Develon Ellis, Penny, Leona and Ellis, Patricia Rolle, Sharlene Gibson, Mavis Saunders, Nannette Bain, Paul and Vincent Ellis, Apostle Gilbert, Randolph, Parke, Gladstone Rolle, Terry, Christie, Lequinton Ellis, Jane, Erica, Harriette, Naaman and Leon Ellis.

Other relatives and friends: Sir Franklyn and Lady Wilson and family, Captain Patrick Brown, Pastor Rickeno Moncur and the Officers and members of The Mount Tabor Church family, Prime Minister Philip Davis, Officers and members of The Progressive Liberal Party, Minister Obie Wilchcombe, MP for Bimini and West End, Mr. David Wallace, former MP and Mrs. Wallace, Mr. Jack Thompson, Bishop Philiman Wilson, Mr. James Rolle, Mr. Eddie Smith, Nurse Cooper, Jeremy Francis, Sherlean Rolle, Amadine Rolle, Barry Dames, David and Larice Rolle, Hugh and Vernique Smith, Administrator Ferguson and Staff, Linda Schnider of Florida, Richard and Nellie Lemon of Costa Rica, The Officers and Members of The Cathedral of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Wellie Pierre and Church Family, Our Lady and St. Stephen Anglican Church Family, Pastor Angelo Rolle and Revelation Knowledge Church Family, The United Church of God family, The Methodist Church Family, Holy Name Catholic Church Family, Family of the late Bernice Stuart, Mr. and Mrs. George Weech and Family, the community of Porgy Bay and the entire community of Bimini, Nurses stationed at the Bimini Clinic, and a host of others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Wednesday, April 26th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm, and on Thursday from 9:45am at Mount Tabor Church until service time.

Viewing will continue at The Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bailey Town, Bimini on Thursday from 6:00pm until service time on Friday, April 28th.