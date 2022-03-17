Funeral service for the late Minister Delareece “Della” Bernadette Newbold age 41 years of Cowpen Road will be held on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. James Street. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Apostle Dion Smith.

Loving Husband: Dexter Newbold Sr., Sons: Dexter Jr. and Davonte Newbold. Daughters: Synaia, Ruth, Naomi Newbold and Jeremia Miller, Brothers: Dwayne Jordan of Ohio, Leon McPhee, Tyrone, Larando Sweeting and Desmond Hall. Sisters: Nadia Butler, Vernice and Tracey Sands, Georgette Sweeting, Crystal St. Jean, Grandmother: Sybil Sweeting; Neices: Kellisha Munroe, Shawnice Williams, Leanna McPhee, Cayla Stubbs, Darnisha and Daranique Rolle, Tatiana and Tyisha Sweeting, Darinae Veus, Tyronique Moxey, Jada and Khori St. Jean, Samara Russell, Saffyyah Collie, Stella and Cadence of Ohio. Nephews : Neil Ferguson, Carlton Newry, Cameron Sands, Tieano Ferguson, Timothy Sands, Laquant and Leon Jr. McPhee, Liam Jordan, Bradshaw Williams, Laranda Quincy and Dajon Sweeting, Valentine Ingrahm, Darel Jr. and Deangelo Rolle, Craig Sutherland, Tyler Moxey, Jamaal Forbes. Aunts: Hazel Whyte, Sherry Brown, Sharrin Sweeting, Louise and Donna Sweeting, Denice and Shelly Sweeting, Annette Smith Uncle: Ernest, Patrick, George, Ricardo, Kendal, Charles, Craignal, Kenneth Sweeting, Samuel McDonald, Aly Butler, Marcio Rolle

Grandaunts: Rosalie Davis, Mary Morris of Freeport,Grand Bahama, Iva McPhee, Janet Taylor, Curlean Major Granduncles: Pastor Leroy N. Major, Brother in laws: Darel Rolle Sr. Dwayne and Dwight Roxbury, Dicen Sands, Jackson St. Jean, Sister in laws: Michaela Jordin of Ohio, Sarah McPhee, Claudine Roxbury, Shantell Sweeting, Aunt in laws : Louise and Macie Newbold, Sharon Newbold, Uncle in law: Robert Newbold Godmother: Cynthia Mackey, Godsisters: Cynticha Taylor, Madison Gibson, Shakiettra Major, Spiritual Father & Mother: Apostle Dion & Prophetess Patrice Smith, Cousins: Deaconess Norma Hield, Beryl and Kizzie McPhee, Carla Bethel, Carl Jr. and Christian Hield, Helena McPhee, Samantha Williamson, Michelle Reckley, Joyell Vivelon, Minister Sandy Thompson, Ginger AND Annalee Roker, Enoch Joseph, Jeff Hall, Edward McPhee, Monalisa Mackey, Amanda Gibson, Shawn Charles Demetrius McPhee, Margaret Cash, Janice Ash, Brendalee McPhee, Deaconess Ruthlyn Outten, Elizabeth Lewis, Patrice McPhee, Princess, Floyd, Allen Calvin, Julien, Wayne, Demetrius, Valention, Vincent, Alexander McPhee, Jacob and Valentino Edwards, Dominica Knowles, Charmaine Moss, Indera Baker, Indyanna Knowles, Nicola Moxey, Judy Johnson, Nicola, Judy , Sandy, Teanna McPhee. Lisa Knowles, Elvis and Shakera Thoompson, Elvisa Toote, Kendal Mark and Adrern Sweeting, George, kathia, Patrick Jr. Deanah, Cardisha, Ricardo Jr. Renardo, Sherado,Cyesha, Rico, Iesha, Charlie, Albert, Chelsea Sweeting, Shenika Allen, Shandia Farrington, Errol Knowles, Edwin, Mark, Alexis, Gregory Alia and Shawn Adderley, Rochelle, Sheron and Sheena Davis, Jerry, Ervin, Deveaux, Erica Smith and Aniska Martin, Shervin Mackey, Glendis McPhee, Tamar Russell, Shakera Nabbie, Indira Miller, Sibrina, Kishlene, Shanrese, Charmaine Knowles, Harris Cash, Latasha Clarke, Ashton and Aaron Ash, Travilis, Shannon Moss, Travelis Taylor, Vandesha Whyte, Renardo Major, Jameika McPherson, Peggy and Ellen McKenzie, Other loving family and friends including ,Kingdom Explosion Ministry & Family, Pastor Preston and Lady Gardinia Collins, One Accord Pentecostal Prayer Ministries and family, Pilgrim Baptist Temple & Family, Mr. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Free Town FNM Executives, Pastor Deborah Hamilton and family, Sarah Rolle family, Denise Bethel & family, Tiina Curtis & family, Marilin Matelus, Yameen Goodman, Michael Johnson, Benedict College, Anita Douglas, Tamara Mackey,Jacinta Deveaux, Portia Davis, K9, Donna Douglas, Sheena Johnson, Rochelle & Janet Whyly & family, Cemon Stuart, Shenique Ford, Ellamay Rolle & family. Irene Bannister, Kejmer Thurston, Kim Smith, Eartha Charlow, Tiffany Williams, Shanny , Sheena Mortimer & family, Marry Sullivan & family,Karline White, Giovanni Darville, Ross Lightbourne, Brad Lightbourne, Paul Griffin, OJ, Sysco, Anthony McKenzie, Bobo, Shantell Knowles, Keren Clarke, Nicole and Nadia Rolle, D’Han Rolle, Shermanda Ferguson, Teo Ferguson, Lashanda Smith, Julia Smith & family, Norma and Mispah Francois & family, Tomas Francois, Ms. Culmer, Honorable Wayne Munroe M.P. for Freetown Lane, Crystal Gardiner & family, Brdnique Adderley, Grand Isle Resort, Juliette and Patenda Smith, Ashan Burnside, Verinique Mortimer, Brown’s Alley family, Bonaby & Apache Alley family BTVI Daycare Learning Centre, Sonia Knowles, Louise Jordan family of New Hampshire Fredricka Wildgoose, Nolan Pratt and C.I Gibson Rattlers class of 97. If your name was not mentioned please accept our apologies.

There will be no public viewing.