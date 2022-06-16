Obituaries

Minister Dr. Misty Dawn Whyms

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email June 16, 2022
0 75 Less than a minute
misty whyms
misty whyms

Minister Dr. Misty Dawn Whyms, 43 yrs., a resident of Leeward East, New Providence, died at Private Surgical (ICU), Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, June 13, 2022.

She is survived by her mother: Minister Carolyn Whyms; father: District Elder Dr. Roosevelt Kamiller Whyms; 5 brothers: Kamiller, Tevin, Sidney, Ronald & Raheem Whyms; 7 sisters: Ashley A., Stanlee P., Cember K., Marva, Vernay, Portia & Rashae Whyms; Diocesan Bishop Ellis J. Farrington, J.P., The 39th Episcopal District Bahamas Turks & Caicos Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Inc. & a host of other relatives & friends.

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email June 16, 2022
0 75 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of Barbara Marionette Pinder￼

Barbara Marionette Pinder￼

June 16, 2022
Photo of Leonard Lionel Johnson￼￼

Leonard Lionel Johnson￼￼

June 16, 2022
Photo of Jeremy  Deon Higgins￼

Jeremy  Deon Higgins￼

June 16, 2022
Photo of Cindy Marie Kemp

Cindy Marie Kemp

June 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker