Minister Dr. Misty Dawn Whyms, 43 yrs., a resident of Leeward East, New Providence, died at Private Surgical (ICU), Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, June 13, 2022.

She is survived by her mother: Minister Carolyn Whyms; father: District Elder Dr. Roosevelt Kamiller Whyms; 5 brothers: Kamiller, Tevin, Sidney, Ronald & Raheem Whyms; 7 sisters: Ashley A., Stanlee P., Cember K., Marva, Vernay, Portia & Rashae Whyms; Diocesan Bishop Ellis J. Farrington, J.P., The 39th Episcopal District Bahamas Turks & Caicos Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Inc. & a host of other relatives & friends.