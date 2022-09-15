Funeral Announcement

Minister Edmund Godfrey Strachan “Gubba”, age 68 years, a resident of Palm Tree Avenue and Third Street, Coconut Grove, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Word In Action Ministry Inc, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Bishop Garth A. Fynes, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation will follow.

Cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of his wife: Louise Strachan; children: Edmund II, Orlando Florida, Tavares, New York City, Kareem and Kurth Dario Strachan: Adopted Sons: Roman and Ramon Nicholls; Brothers: Norman(Marina), David (Edris), Samuel (Annamae) and Nigel (Malissa) Strachan; Sisters: Helen (Basil) Ferguson, Rosemary (Philip ) Deveaux, Olivia Mortimer, Betty Strachan and Terry (Samuel) Harris; Mother-in-law: Emily Gardiner; Grandchildren: Latayja, Kareem Jr., Edmund III, Shane, Miles and Zadie; Daughter-in-law: Sumittra Strachan; Sisters-in-Laws: Margaret Marshall, Sally (Addison Jolly),Port St. Lucie, Florida, Sandra (Marvin Bain); Brothers-in-law: Henry (Rose), Frank (Giselle) Harry (Joey), Walter (Hyson), Jeffery (Sharon), Jermaine (Zovia) Terrance (Giselle), Gardiner; Godchild: Tia,Thomas; Nieces: Lauralee (Brian) Forbes, Bridgette and Lauren Strachan, Dr. Vonne (Ken) Lightbourne, Davida and Davette Strachan, Dr. Samantha (Keith) Strachan, Shadane Strachan, Dr. Kira (Dr. Warren) Mynara, Lakeisha, Keva, Gaynell, Shandika, Candice, Brittany, Caron, Hendricka, Kenya, Trae, Aysha, Parris, Jayde, Emma, Tramaine and Sarai; Nephews: Dentry, Isaiah Billy (Bianca), David, Davent’e, Dr. Samuel (Askton), Nigel Jr., (Jamailah), Nathan, Don, Sean, Mark, Keith (Oreinthia), Philip Jr., Kenneth, Jason, Lloyd, Larry, Daziel, Kermit, Alexander, Ronald, Randy, Gary, Latherio, Devon, Addison Jr., Shawn, Marvin Jr, Ashton, Frank Jr., David, Shannador, Orlando, Walter Jr, Jason, Sean, Brian, Dominique, Sheldon, Jermaine Jr., Trajae and Joshua; Cousins: Marion and Maryann; Host of other relatives and friends: The Checker Crew: Dr. H.A. Simmons, John Abraham, Craig, John Campbell, Frank Cox, Justin Wilmott, Floyd Wilmott, Neil Wright, William Dean, Sydney Johnson, Felton Cox, Charles Culmer, Collin Dawkins, Aaron Johnson, Ted Hutchinson, Arlington Miller, Ken Rigby, Stephen Pearce, Rodger Knowles, David Knowles, Pastor Arthur Duncombe, Stafford Evans, Elvis Collett, Oswald Strachan, Gregory Thompson, Leonard Lockhart, Sherwin Hanna, Leroy Stubbs, Sherry Davis and Family, Rosetta Minnis and Family, Pearline Johnson and Family, Christine and Family, Olive Gardiner and Family, June Archer and Family, Jairajh and Subhadra Mattai, New York City, Bishop Garth A. Fynes and Minister Alice Fynes, Minister Pearl Gardiner and Family, Minister Sandra White, Minister Leonora Rolle, Minister Carlisa Rolle, Word In Action Ministry, Freda Mathurine, Waste Collection, Orlando Florida, Jessica Riveria, Orlando, Florida, Christophe Thompson, New York City, Thompson Family, Maximilian Tooth, New York City, Bain Town Community, Doctors and Nurses, Doctors Hospital, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.