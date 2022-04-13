Minister expects NIB rate increase

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said yesterday he expects National Insurance Board (NIB) contributions to increase by 1.5 to two percent in the next year.

LaRoda said he expects an increase every two years after that.

NIB contributions are 9.8 percent. Of that, 5.9 percent is paid by the employer and 3.9 percent is paid by the employee.

The latest NIB actuarial review, which is the 11th of its kind, has recommended the rate increase to at least 11.3 percent, according to LaRoda.

“The reality is that the National Insurance Board has been running deficits for the past six years,” he told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“So this predated COVID. This can was kicked down the road too many times. From the fund was established, there has been one rate increase and that was in 2010 from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent. You take all of what has been going on and we are where we are.”

When asked if the public could see a rate increase in the next year, LaRoda replied, “Yes. I will temper that by saying we have not voted on that yet but a decision is being prepared. I would not be surprised if that happens for the mere fact that we are in this unsustainable position.”

He said the matter is currently before Cabinet.

The last rate increase took effect after amendments to the National Insurance Act were introduced. The rate increased from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent to facilitate the addition of NIB’s unemployment benefit.

It was the first rate increase since NIB was started in 1974.

The National Insurance Board paid out more than $250 million in unemployment contributions and assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed The Bahamas’ unemployment rate to more than 30 percent in 2020, and Hurricane Dorian, which displaced thousands of people on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

However, the central government funded the majority of that money.

As a result, then Minister of National Insurance Brensil Rolle said last year that an increase in contributions may be necessary.

Progressive Liberal Party Deputy Leader Chester Cooper dismissed the suggestion at the time as a terrible and reckless idea.

“The healthy sustainability of our national social security fund is always of great importance,” he said.

“Too many depend on NIB to ever let it become imperiled. However, raising NIB rates would take more money out of the pockets of those who are still actually working and further deplete the resources of companies that have suffered great losses through the pandemic.

“Some of those companies have not been able to operate for many months, yet maintained NIB payments for employees who were not terminated.”

The solvency of NIB’s fund has come up several times in recent years with previous actuarial reviews predicting depletion within the first two decades of the millennium.

The latest review, which has not yet been released to the public, shows that the situation at NIB is still not improving, according to the minister.

“The 11th actuarial report…basically said unless urgent steps are taken that the fund will be depleted by 2028,” LaRoda said.

“The 10th actuarial report stated that if corrective measures were not taken urgently that it would have been depleted in 2029. And so between the 10th and the 11th, the process was expedited by a year and so here we are.”

He said there is roughly $1.6 billion in the fund.

However, the size of the fund isn’t the issue, according to LaRoda, who added that the benefits at NIB “far outpace” contributions.