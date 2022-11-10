A Service of Celebration

for

Minister Ivy Lennor Phillips, 53



a resident of Silver Gates Estates, will be held at Remnant in the City Kingdom Apostolic Ministries, Farrington and Lightbourne Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas, on Saturday, 12th November, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Yernia Rolle assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish her memories are her Brothers: Romone Phillips and Lestor Smith, Sisters: Rose and Deuadrea Phillips and Philisten Clark; Aunts: Linamae, Williamae, Eleanor Turnquest, Glennis Demeritte, Carolyn Knowles, Anthonette Russell, Alice Phillips, Cyrona and Philis Moss, Bobbie and Vannie, Linda Dean, Uncles: Betram, Gary, Nolan and Anthony Russell, Micheal Moss, Edward Demeritte, Nephews: Andie, Moses Kerr, Remone Jr, Benjamin Phillips, Andres Forbes, Anthonio Hanna, Chedi, vardo and Malik, David and Daniel, Nieces: Tamika Phillips, Mary, Deborah Kerr, Rave, Dominique Phillips, Abigail Cartwright, Tarvette Phillips, Destiny Harriet, Lindera Mackey, Grandnephews: Tavarie Kemp and Amor Phillips, Grandniece: Talica Kemp, Brother-in-law: Noel Cartwright, Sisters-in-law: Diahann and Andrea Phillips, A host of cousins and may other relatives and friends: Albertha, Dellarese, Portricia, Margaret, Albert Jr, George, Clayton, Tracey, Cliffer, Edward, Katy, Amanda, Thynell, Robin, Sheyan, Edward, Donell, Arlene, Hudmadison, Deandia, Sandra, John Rolle, Michela, Kirk, Beatrice, Marcian, Cindy, Orniqua, Raymond, Flody, The Thompson Family, The Sweeting Family, Pedian Family and The Williams Family, Special Mention: Samuel Pinder and Family, Wesley Williams and Family, Cami and Family, Vernice, Maurice and Family, Meko Sands and Family, Sharon and Family, Shantel Minnis and Family, Michelle and Family, Hidix and Family, Allison Miller and family, Chantel Duncombe and Family, Lorenzo Brice and Family, James Thompson and Family, Michelle and The Adderley Family, Keshell, Ronald, Deon, Dino and Tolharia, Apt. Ezekiel (Godson) Church Family: Apt. Dwayne Saunders, Pastor Verna Rolle, Pastor John Saunders and the Members of Heaven Gates Ministry, Bishop Mavaino Clarke and Pastor Dawn Clarke and Members of Remnant in the City Apostolic Ministries. The family apologizes sincerely for any names not printed.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday, 11th November, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 12th November, 2022 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.