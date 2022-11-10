Funeral service for Minister Maisie White Smith, 84 yrs., a resident of Westward Villas, will be held at Mount Horeb Baptist Cathedral, Sandy Port, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev’d Dr. Lloyd C. Smith, assisted by Bishop Dr. Michael J. Symonette & other Ministers of Religion. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

She will forever remain in the hearts of those left behind.

Husband: Gilbert Smith

1 Son: Rev’d. Hugh Bryan

1 Daughter: Janette White

1 Adopted Daughter: Sheryl White

9 Grand Children, 12 Great Grand Children

Other relatives and friends include the Rev’d. Dr. Lloyd C. Smith & Minister Linda Smith, Minister

Albert & Mr. Karen Porter, the Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.