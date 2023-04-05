Minister Rahming lauds Foreign Service during Road to 50 celebrations

The success and invaluable contributions of Bahamian women and more specifically, the women who faithfully serve in the Foreign Service, were celebrated at the Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex in Washington, DC over the weekend.

Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming delivered remarks during three days of inspiration, motivation and appreciation. The delegation from The Bahamas was led by Ann Marie Davis, spouse of the prime minister.

Minister Rahming spoke at the “Spring Ting” Cocktails & Conversation Professional Mixer Part III under the theme “Empowerment of Women and Girls: Achieving Gender Equality in the Digital Age”, held on March 31, 2023. She painted a picture of hope and reminded the Bahamian Diaspora of the need for unity, loyalty and hard work for the continued growth and development of The Bahamas.

Rahming gave heartfelt thanks to the foreign service community for their sacrifice and contributions to building our nation. She challenged them to increase and expand their efforts to identify international funding sources that support women’s empowerment initiatives and provide opportunities for increased ownership for Bahamians.

The essence of the minister’s message was captured in a quote she used from Vince Lombardi, legendary American football coach, who once said, “Even though we strive for perfection it is not attainable; if we chase after perfection we will catch excellence.”

The events were organized by Consul General Patrick Adderley and the staff of the Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex as part of the “Road to 50” Independence celebrations. At the Lenten Tea Party and Fashion Show held on April 2, 2023, brief remarks were delivered by the Bahamas Ambassador to the United States of America Wendall Jones, and Bahamas Ambassador to the Organization of American States Chet Neymour.

Rahming said these events represent a strong culmination to the observance of Women’s International Month, and a strong launching pad for celebrating The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence in the foreign service community.