Minister speaks about unity leading up to Bahamas Games

With only 10 weeks to go leading up to the 50th Golden Jubilee celebration of Independence, The Bahamas has been celebrating with a concentrative effort of events.

Included in these activities was the celebration of Jubilee Day, May 5, 2023, where all Bahamians were encouraged to celebrate and do something that was uniquely Bahamian. This could have been the expression of Bahamian colors, dance, music or food.

As a part of these celebrations, schools throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas were encouraged to put on activities to remind young Bahamian people of their cultural heritage.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg visited Jordan Prince William Baptist School during Jubilee Day to encourage the students to cherish their Bahamian culture and remind them of how important they are to carrying on what is unique about being a Bahamian.

According to Bowleg, “Fifty years ago, our then-leaders of The Bahamas, under the leadership of Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, had a dream for our nation – a dream of an independent people, a people who could decide their own direction and set a course for their future.”

Minister Bowleg reminded the students of the importance of cherishing the independence they now have, that was hard-fought by those who came before and to know that each of the students represent a brighter future for themselves as individuals, families and a nation.

“This year, we celebrate 50 years of independence as a nation, a Golden Jubilee as a nation, and independent people,” said the minister. “As a people, we are proud of the many accomplishments we have made, but one of our greatest accomplishments is making a nation where our young people are able to dream and determine their own destinies as individuals, and collectively as a nation. Today, we celebrate Jubilee Day, which is the continuation of our celebrations leading up to our 50th independence celebration this year.”

One of the many activities planned to celebrate the upcoming Golden Jubilee is a return of the Bahamas Games. The Bahamas Games, dubbed The Bahamas Golden Jubilee Games, was first held in 1989.

The Bahamas Golden Jubilee Games will be held from July 7-15 this year.

With its Olympic-style and multi-sport disciplines, the Bahamas Games was initially created to give Bahamian athletes throughout the archipelago an opportunity to showcase their athletic prowess while providing each sporting discipline’s federation with an occasion to discover new talent.

The games showcased the world-class talent possessed by Bahamians throughout the varied and unique islands, each known for being proficient in one sporting discipline or another.

Minister Bowleg said this is the sixth edition of the games and it is an opportunity for people to come together in a spirit of competition, camaraderie, and courage.

“The Bahamas Games baton, which represents a symbol of hope, friendship, and unity, has already begun its journey, beginning in Exuma and will end here in New Providence. Once lit, the flames announce the commencement of the games and spread a message of hope, friendship, and unity throughout the archipelago,” said Minister Bowleg. He encouraged the young students, if they had the confidence and courage to participate, to sign up and represent their island of descent.

This year’s Bahamas Games will encompass 16 sporting disciplines with athletes representing 10 islands. Some of the events will include track and field, basketball, soccer, swimming, boxing, golf, sailing and several other sporting disciplines.

According to Minister Bowleg, the theme for this year’s games is unity under the slogan “Our Nation, Our Islands, Our Games”.

For more information, interested persons can check out the website at thebahamasgames.org, send a WhatsApp message to telephone number (242) 809-1242 or follow the Bahamas Golden Jubilee Games on TikTok and YouTube at @thebahamasgames, and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @thebahamagames.