Ministers: Penalties will be determined for Carnival dumping in Bahamian waters

Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis suggested yesterday that Carnival Cruise Lines will face penalties in connection with its dumping sewage and food waste in Bahamian waters in 2017.

Coleby-Davis made the comment when asked about an update on the investigation her ministry conducted in relation to the incidents.

“I was advised that the office had handed that investigation over to the DEPP (Department of Environmental Planning and Protection), who has to carry out and complete the environmental portion of that report, so that they can determine what sanctions would be placed on Carnival,” Coleby-Davis said.

“And, so, I think the discussion now lies with the DEPP and the Office of the Attorney General to determine what the penalties will be as it relates to Carnival.

“My office just did the investigation along with them because it falls under us…but as it relates to the environmental portion and the penalties, that would go to the DEPP.”

Last week, Sam Duncombe, local environmentalist and executive director of reEarth, called for the findings of the government’s probe into Carnival Cruise Lines’ discharge of sewage and food waste in Bahamian waters to be published.

A 2019 US court report revealed that, in 2017, Carnival cruise ships discharged nearly half a million gallons of treated sewage in Bahamian waters and thousands of gallons of food waste, violating the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

Later, a court-appointed monitor reported that, in March 2019, the Holland America MS Maasdam, which is owned by Carnival Corporation, discharged 34 cubic meters of blackwater/sewage in Bahamian waters as it sailed from Half Moon Cay.

The monitor also reported that, in September 2019, Carnival Sunrise discharged a considerable amount of rust into Nassau Harbour.

Then-Minister of Environment Romauld Ferreira later accused cruise ships of treating Bahamian waters “like a toilet”.

While the Ministry of Transport and Local Government said the incidents would be investigated, the details of that investigation have not yet been made public.

At the time that the court report became public, there was no legislation in The Bahamas to properly pursue compensation as a result of the findings of the report.

However, a compendium of environmental bills was passed in late 2019, which sought to address that issue, among others.

The legislation provides that environmental offenders could face up to $30 million in fines or 10 years in prison.

In early 2020, Ferreira assured there were plans to take legal action over Carnival’s dumping.

However, that has not happened yet.