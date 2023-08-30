Ministry for GB: island will be home of events, entertainment with Carnival port

The Ministry for Grand Bahama said in a statement yesterday that Carnival Cruise Line’s name for its cruise port under development on the island highlights that the destination is about to become the “home of events and entertainment” for The Bahamas.

Carnival Cruise Line announced in a statement yesterday that its new cruise port being built on Grand Bahama will be called Celebration Key. The cruise line has trademarked the name.

Carnival said it will begin selling the “first itineraries on at least ten ships from multiple home ports that will include a visit to Celebration Key”.

The company said the first cruises will call on Celebration Key in July of 2025.

“The Ministry for Grand Bahama is delighted to join hands with Carnival Cruise Line in celebrating the unveiling of the name for its Grand Bahama cruise port, Celebration Key,” the Ministry’s statement said.

“Celebration Key is a fitting name for the cruise port, as Grand Bahama is positioned to become the ‘home of events and entertainment’ for The Bahamas.

“As the name implies, Grand Bahama is the place to be in celebration of important occasions, and for making new memories.”

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said in her ministry’s statement that they will ensure Bahamians and their products are properly represented at the new cruise port.

“As Carnival Cruise Line forges ahead with its plan to bring a uniquely Bahamian experience with an abundance of features and amenities to our shores, we will continue to collaborate to ensure that Bahamian entrepreneurs are empowered to offer their world-class products and services to carnival guests,” said Moxey.

The statement added: “The newly unveiled name resonates deeply with the pulse of our island, as it embodies the spirit of adventure, the allure of our pristine beaches, and the vibrant culture that defines us. It holds the ‘key’ to an authentically Bahamian experience, with warm hospitality, breathtaking views, and an unmatched cuisine that visitors have come to love.”