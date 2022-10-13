Business

Ministry of Finance’s July numbers show revenue collection improvements 

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email October 13, 2022
126 1 minute read

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) released its monthly fiscal report for July 2022 yesterday, revealing in a statement that during that month, revenue increased compared to the same period last year by 7.9 percent or $19 million to end at $259.1 million, owing the increases largely to revenue collection from international trade and transaction taxes, other taxes on goods and services, and other non-tax revenue.

The statement revealed the government ended July with a $40 million surplus, though it experienced an increase in net debt of $4.8 million due to $226.7 million in borrowings and $221.9 million in repayments “as government took advantage of continued improvements in fiscal performance to reduce its financing need”.

The report noted the $4.8 million represented a 94.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the report, the borrowing comprised $125 million in Central Bank advances, $55.5 million in Bahamas Registered Stock, and $46.0 million in foreign currency loans.

It added that the repayments included $210.8 million in Bahamian dollar repayments for bonds, loans and Central Bank advances and a foreign currency settlement that totaled $11.1 million.

The statement released by the MOF also contended that there was a 17.1 percent month-over-month increase in revenue collection thanks to a 72.4 percent ($20.6 million) increase in other taxes on goods and services and a 23.9 percent ($20.4 million) increase in value-added tax (VAT) receipts.

“Total expenditure contracted 8.6 percent ($20.7 million) compared to the prior year as activities continued to normalize to pre-COVID trends,” the statement read.

“COVID-19 extraordinary spend was reduced on goods and services ($11.8 million) and COVID-19-specific social assistance ($14.4 million).

“Capital spending declined by $5.7 million as several COVID-19 stimulus projects completed. Compared to the month prior, July 2022 total expenditure decreased 59.5 percent ($321.1 million) to $218.9 million, largely owing to supplementary budget expenditures for FY2021/22 posted in the prior month.”

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email October 13, 2022
126 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of BHTA President: Wage increase must come with sector reforms

BHTA President: Wage increase must come with sector reforms

October 13, 2022
Photo of Business community bracing for what minimum wage increase will bring

Business community bracing for what minimum wage increase will bring

October 13, 2022
Photo of ‘Every Bahamian deserves to live at a certain standard’ says petroleum dealers assoc. VP

‘Every Bahamian deserves to live at a certain standard’ says petroleum dealers assoc. VP

October 13, 2022
Photo of URCA reviewing BPL’s proposed fuel charge hike

URCA reviewing BPL’s proposed fuel charge hike

October 12, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker