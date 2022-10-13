Ministry of Finance’s July numbers show revenue collection improvements 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) released its monthly fiscal report for July 2022 yesterday, revealing in a statement that during that month, revenue increased compared to the same period last year by 7.9 percent or $19 million to end at $259.1 million, owing the increases largely to revenue collection from international trade and transaction taxes, other taxes on goods and services, and other non-tax revenue.

The statement revealed the government ended July with a $40 million surplus, though it experienced an increase in net debt of $4.8 million due to $226.7 million in borrowings and $221.9 million in repayments “as government took advantage of continued improvements in fiscal performance to reduce its financing need”.

The report noted the $4.8 million represented a 94.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the report, the borrowing comprised $125 million in Central Bank advances, $55.5 million in Bahamas Registered Stock, and $46.0 million in foreign currency loans.

It added that the repayments included $210.8 million in Bahamian dollar repayments for bonds, loans and Central Bank advances and a foreign currency settlement that totaled $11.1 million.

The statement released by the MOF also contended that there was a 17.1 percent month-over-month increase in revenue collection thanks to a 72.4 percent ($20.6 million) increase in other taxes on goods and services and a 23.9 percent ($20.4 million) increase in value-added tax (VAT) receipts.

“Total expenditure contracted 8.6 percent ($20.7 million) compared to the prior year as activities continued to normalize to pre-COVID trends,” the statement read.

“COVID-19 extraordinary spend was reduced on goods and services ($11.8 million) and COVID-19-specific social assistance ($14.4 million).

“Capital spending declined by $5.7 million as several COVID-19 stimulus projects completed. Compared to the month prior, July 2022 total expenditure decreased 59.5 percent ($321.1 million) to $218.9 million, largely owing to supplementary budget expenditures for FY2021/22 posted in the prior month.”