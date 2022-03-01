News

Ministry raises alarm over fake vaccination cards

Dr. Michael Darville.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said yesterday that it was aware that some printing companies and other entities were producing cards that “fraudulently” said that the cardholders were vaccinated in another country. 

It said that the cards “falsely represent” The Bahamas. 

“The public should be aware that The Bahamas has no authorization to issue vaccination cards on behalf of other countries,” the ministry said.

“Any entity that produces such a card violates the law.

“Persons found in possession of these cards or persons producing these cards are guilty of an offense related to false printing documents.

“Holders of these cards should destroy them, and printing companies or other entities are ordered to cease this practice or face legal consequences.”

