Ministry says official erred in saying $9 mil. spent to prepare for CARIFTA

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture said last night that information provided by Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Lynden Maycock during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday that a little over $9 million has been spent to prepare for CARIFTA is incorrect.

Maycock reported that $ 3.5 million has been spent on operational costs, $2.5 million on capital works and a little over $3 million to resurface the new and old tracks ahead of the games next weekend.

He said the work was needed as Bahamas Games and World Relays will also be hosted at the national stadium.

But the ministry said, “There may be some confusion surrounding the expenditures associated with preparing for the upcoming CARIFTA Games, Bahamas Games, and World Relays, as well as the ongoing capital project for maintaining the national stadium for ongoing usage.”

The ministry said the accurate figure is $839,000: New track resurfacing, $159,000 and old track resurfacing, $680,000.

“It is important to note that the resurfacing costs are separate from the ongoing capital project for maintaining the national stadium for ongoing usage,” the ministry added.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is committed to ensuring that the stadium remains in optimal condition for current and future events.

“We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to transparency and accountability in our spending as we work toward ensuring the success of the CARIFTA tournament.”