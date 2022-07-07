Minnis: Island appears to be a gunman’s town

Saying that New Providence appears to be a “gunman’s town”, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday castigated the Davis administration for what he said is its failure to tackle the rise in murders in the country.

Minnis also called Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe’s comments that Bahamians should brace for more police-involved shootings as police beef up resources to combat increased crime “totally unacceptable”.

“Week after week, month after month, New Providence gets more unsafe with the elected government doing nothing we can see to combat the problem,” Minnis said in the House of Assembly.

He added, “Last week, there was killing after killing and shooting after shooting.

“New Providence appears as if it is a gunman’s town with the Davis administration appearing clueless as to how to address the problem. This year has been a bloody one in our capital.”

Members of the Free National Movement (FNM) held a protest outside the House of Assembly yesterday.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard, Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, Chairman Dr. Duane Sands and other members, dressed in black, called on the government to act over the spate of murders.

There has been a sharp uptick in murders in the last few weeks.

In total, there have been 75 murders for the year, so far. At this rate, the country could surpass the record 146 murders in 2015.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian on Monday, Munroe said, “The more resources the police have to be available on the spot may actually have the effect of you having more police-involved shootings which the public should prepare itself for.”

After taking command of the police force on Tuesday, Clayton Fernander promised bold action to combat crime, including the establishment of two new units.

“Based on the recent trends in the past 75 murders thus far for the year, 41, or 55 percent, of those murder victims were suspects in murder cases [who] were granted bail by the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Our intelligence suggests that these individuals are being targeted by rival gangs. The loss of one life is too much. We are losing too many of our young men on both sides of the coin as victims and perpetrators.”



‘Unacceptable’

Regarding Munroe’s comments on police-involved shootings, Minnis said, “A minister who makes such statements obviously should not be in charge of national security when we are having such dilemmas and crime occurring in this country.

“The prime minister has very difficult decisions [to make]. That is what leadership is about.

“You cannot have a leader of national security making such statements.

“Police have the legal right to use deadly force to protect their lives or to protect the lives of members of the public. The law prescribes when deadly force can be used. Deadly force can only be used by law enforcement within the scenarios set out in the law.

“We need more officers on patrol. We need patrols to be more consistent. However, the administration must be careful that its rhetoric does not create an atmosphere in which excessive force occurs indiscriminately.

“Rather than loose talk that is dangerous, this administration needs to come up with a real plan to prevent crime and to swiftly punish violent offenders who are determined to harm others. Thus far, the governing side is failing miserably.”

On Tuesday, Fernander also said that all police-involved shootings must be justified and insisted that officers will not “just target individuals”.

“It’s not going to [be] that officers will go out there and just target individuals,” he said.

“You will never see that. We are trained and professional officers, so you won’t see that happening. But they have to protect not only you but themselves.”

There were 20 police-involved shootings recorded last year and 20 recorded the year before, according to police statistics.

Inquests into many of those shootings have still not been heard because of a backlog at the Coroner’s Court.