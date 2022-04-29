Minnis once again defends Prospect Ridge project

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday accused the Davis administration of abandoning the Prospect Ridge development because it was a Free National Movement (FNM) project.

“Mr. Deputy, what we set out at Prospect Ridge was a model I stand by,” he said in the House of Assembly.

“The government has given all kinds of excuses as to why they did not go ahead with that project.

“The reasoning was ridiculous.

“It seems that they just did not want to complete a good project that was commenced by the FNM.

“We are making it easier for Bahamians to become homeowners.

“Our model at Prospect Ridge was for young professionals. However, the model could be used across the board.”

Minnis was speaking during debate on a resolution to transfer more than 30 acres of land to the minister responsible for housing for the development of a subdivision in southern New Providence.

In April 2021, Parliament approved a resolution to allow for the development of the 300-lot community, which was geared towards first-time Bahamian homeowners between the ages of 18 and 45.

The plan featured multi-family lots for $50,000 and single-family lots for $40,000.

A report by the department’s director, which was tabled in the House of Assembly by Minister of Housing and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis last November, raised significant questions, including whether the site would become a “Pinewood west”.

Coleby-Davis said her technical team advised that the government should leave the proposed development alone.

Minnis claimed yesterday that over 1,500 applications were received for the community, and that over 300 applicants already had received letters of commitment for commercial banks for construction.

He said that had the project gone through, those individuals would have been in an even better position now.

“We estimated at that time that the lots were valued at $150,000, which meant that individuals who paid $40,000 would have had $110,000 in equity,” Minnis said.

“Today, the estimated [value] of that land is $200,000, which means that individuals purchasing at $40,000 would have $160,000 in equity.”

Minnis also claimed that his government’s plan to provide the land and allow individuals to choose their contractor would have prevented corruption and remove liability from the government.

But Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell yesterday maintained that the Davis administration and Minnis administration have a “philosophical difference” as it relates to housing programs.

He said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government believes a turnkey solution is better.

“We hear what your program is,” Mitchell said.

“The people of The Bahamas rejected that program.

“So, we have our own program, which we promised to do.”

Mitchell added, “… Now he’s suddenly concerned about VAT and the poor and crime.

“… While you are at that funeral, sir, you need to shed some tears for yourself, for the wickedness and evil that you brought upon this country.”

Minnis left Parliament after his speech to attend a funeral.