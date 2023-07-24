Minnis outlines immigration questions for Bell

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis today gave notice of his intention to ask a series of questions to Immigration Minister Keith Bell, who has been embroiled in controversy over his decision to swear in a woman and her children as citizens of The Bahamas during her husband’s funeral service last month.

As he addressed the matter in the House of Assembly today, Minnis asked Bell to confirm if “Saint-Helene Joseph Racine, the widow of the late Mr. Franck Racine never filled in an application to apply for Bahamian citizenship prior to the death of her late husband.”

Minnis asked the minister to confirm if Franck Racine “was first granted a work permit on February 24, 2011, and that prior to that date he had no lawful status in the Bahamas.”

He also asked, “Would the honorable minister of immigration confirm for this Honorable House that Mr. Franck Racine applied for Permanent Residency in 2021?”

Minnis read 31 questions in total.

He said based on his investigations, it is evident that there is “dishonesty”.

Bell has promised to address immigration-related questions in the House of Assembly.

In recent weeks, the Free National Movement (FNM) has been calling for Bell’s dismissal over multiple “questionable” decisions. Today, a group of FNM members protested outside the House of Assembly.

The government is expected to release a statement on immigration matters today.