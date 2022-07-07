Minnis says he was not invited to COP handover event

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday he did not receive an invitation to attend the handover ceremony of Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, and wished him well in his new role.

Minnis said the issue of not getting invitations to events has been “a chronic problem” and he has asked the prime minister to investigate why.

Many dignitaries attended the ceremony on Tuesday, including former prime ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie.

“The commissioner of police was sworn in yesterday and many people, I’ve been told, [were] asking the question as to why I was not present,” said Minnis in the House of Assembly.

“Besides being bedridden with COVID, there seemed to be a breakdown of communication because I did not receive any invitation and I did not know of such event until yesterday.

“This has been a chronic problem. I asked the prime minister to investigate that matter as in the past this was all done by Cabinet.

“I’ve been informed that this matter, invitations and events, has been moved to the prime minister’s office and for some reason, I’ve been left off such list. Former Prime Minister Ingraham was present. Former Prime Minister Christie was present and only myself was absent, having not received an invitation.

“So, it was not that I did not want to be there.”

In congratulating Fernander, Minnis noted that he has a difficult job ahead.

Last week, Paul Rolle, the now former commissioner of police, said he felt betrayed by the Minnis administration because of its handling of several senior officers who were sent on leave in 2019.

Fernander was among those officers.

Rolle said he wanted the officers to return to active duty, but was rebuffed by the administration.

He said he eventually told Minnis that he would resign early and the government could find someone else to be commissioner.

However, Minnis called a snap election soon after.

After the Free National Movement lost, Rolle said he called the senior officers and asked them to return to duty.

When contacted over the weekend, Minnis declined to comment on Rolle’s assertions.