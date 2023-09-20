LettersOpinion

Minnis suddenly has the answers for downtown Nassau  

Dear Editor,

Firstly, let me say that I carry no water for any government.

Recently, former prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, made some interesting suggestions to the present government (which is his right) about the re-development of downtown Nassau.

Among other things, he suggested the need for a downtown management authority, proper zoning, adequate parking, creation of a boardwalk, a massive clean-up and beautification campaign, and a plethora of other brilliant ideas.

Doesn’t it seem strange how politicians seem to have the answers to every problem once they are no longer in office?

It would appear that like Paul in the book of Acts, all the scales fell from their eyes and he regained 20/20 vision, or some great revelation or awakening.

Question: Does anyone in the public know who was in charge of the last government?

Focus on the message, not the messenger.

I am just a foot soldier for truth, with no party labels.

Sincerely,


— Zephaniah Burrows

