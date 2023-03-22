Minnis tells FNMs: We need to focus on the real problem, the PLP

As he addressed members of the Free National Movement (FNM) during an association meeting in Mount Moriah last night, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the party should focus on the real problem – the poor governance of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

“I join you in a spirit of brotherhood,” Minnis said.

“We must keep our focus on the real problem at hand, which is the PLP’s poor governance of our country.

“We should be proud of our legacy. We are a party of freedom.”

The former prime minister was reportedly barred from speaking at constituency association meetings.

But Mount Moriah Constituency Association Chairman Bennett Minnis said the party’s leadership has no authority to dictate who speaks at the meetings.

Minnis’ last address to an association in Garden Hills was controversial.

As Minnis spoke in Garden Hills, FNM Leader Michael Pintard spoke at the Centreville Constituency Association that very night and said there needs to be loyalty and unity in the party.

Last night, Minnis was joined by former members of his administration including former Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, former Minister of Health Renward Wells, former Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes and Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

Minnis lambasted the Davis administration on several issues, including crime, inflation, high electricity bills, and Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis’ decision not to take action after a senior member of his Cabinet opposed a Cabinet-approved project.

It was unclear if the event was really a rally or a constituency association meeting.

Minnis said members of the PLP are buying new cars and homes and chanted repeatedly, “Brave got to go”.

The crowd joined in.

“The PLP seems to dislike hearing criticisms,” Minnis said to the roaring crowd.

“That’s why they don’t like me. They want me to go away.”

But the audience shouted, “No.”

Minnis said, “They want me to be quiet, but I won’t. I am not afraid of them. I challenged them over and over again on behalf of the Bahamian people.”

The crowd cheered Minnis on.

The meeting was live-streamed on Minnis’ Facebook page.