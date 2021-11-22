Minnis tells why he rang bell early 

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told members of the Free National Movement (FNM) yesterday he decided to call an early election because difficult times were ahead for the country and the government needed a new mandate to make some “very, very difficult” decisions.

But the FNM paid the price for Minnis’ gamble, with the party winning just seven of the 39 seats in the September 16 general election.

The party, which will head into a one-day convention on Saturday to elect a new leader, held a church service on Grand Bahama yesterday.

“Many still ask the question why was election called,” Minnis said at New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Holmes Rock.

“I would say to you we have some headwinds that are coming. … In order to manage those headwinds that we see coming, it was essential to have a new mandate because very, very difficult decisions have to be made.

“We were determined to obtain that mandate so that we could make those difficult decisions and build a better country together.”

Minnis did not explain what headwinds he was referring to or what difficult decisions he was going to make, but it is likely connected to the ongoing fiscal crisis and the health crisis that dealt a blow to the national economy.

In August, after he announced an early election, The Nassau Guardian asked Minnis his rationale, particularly because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations at the time. Minnis said all would be made clear in the coming days.

The church service was held to commemorate the FNM’s 50th anniversary.

The three contenders for leader, Marco City MP Michael Pintard, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis were in attendance, as were other party members, including founding father Maurice Moore and Naomi Lady Wallace-Whitfield, the widow of Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, former FNM leader.

Minnis said the party is in a difficult place, but “we will come back even stronger”.

“Throughout our extraordinary history of half a century, the Free National Movement has weathered many storms,” Minnis said.

“Storms forge character. Storms remind us of our purpose. Storms remind us of what is essential. Storms build resistance.”

He said, “Our cause endures. No one election can extinguish our hopes and our dreams for the Bahamian people.

“It is these hopes, dreams, and our many accomplishments that make the FNM an extraordinary political organization. We remain the better party for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Minnis said, “I want to thank Grand Bahama for your deep support and commitment to the Free National Movement throughout our history, during our last administration, and in the last election.

“Grand Bahama is a source of strength, a source of hope, and a source of inspiration for the FNM. This is a difficult moment in our party. Still, we have much to be proud of. History will judge us better than the present moment because we gave our all during COVID-19.”

The outgoing FNM leader told Grand Bahamians that they are not easily defeated.

“Grand [Bahamians], you are patriots who love our country,” he said.

“You are a strong, hardworking, and resilient people. Hurricane Dorian and other storms did not break you.

“The pandemic has not and will not break you.

“Our election defeat will not break you. We have been down this road before. We will come back even stronger.”

Throughout the service, various speakers praised the FNM and Minnis and expressed hope that the party will be united and stronger after the convention.

Former Marco City MP David Thompson said “we will be united, reinvigorated and we will be moving forward as a force in our Bahamas no matter who the leader God has chosen to be”.

Rev. J.C. Wallace praised Minnis.

“I watch TV and I see them other ‘fellas’ breaking ground and opening this and opening that,” he said.

“But what they opening is what we built. So, while they are getting all the glory, so to speak, we did the hard work.”

He said it was all because of Minnis.