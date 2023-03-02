Minnis to Davis: Run in Killarney and I’ll retire you

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday defended his stewardship of his constituency and challenged Prime Minister Philip Davis, who accused him of failing Killarney, that if he is “man enough”, to run against him in the next general election.

During a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Killarney Branch meeting on Tuesday night, Davis called Minnis a failed leader and encouraged constituents to join the PLP.

But Minnis said, “What I would say is that individuals from not only The Bahamas, but outside The Bahamas, the UK, the US, who are constituents of Killarney [have] called to reassure me that they are very happy with the management … of Killarney.

“I would say that if the prime minister is the man he thinks he is, then he should run against me in Killarney. Then, the Bahamian people will see that one of us will have to go.

“And be assured that he will be beaten.

“The record would also reflect that in 2017 … we knew that we had Centreville beaten. I was prepared to move from Killarney to run against [former prime minister] Perry Christie in Centreville.

“Our estimates at that time reflected that I would have beaten Perry Christie by more than 300 votes. My party objected to me moving.

“I ask the prime minister if he is man, if he is man enough, come in Killarney and I will retire him.”

Minnis said Davis should be the last person on earth to talk about a constituency that is being neglected.

“The record would reflect that his constituency is the most neglected constituency or island in The Bahamas,” said Minnis.

“That is on the record. So, he should be ashamed to make such a statement.

“They had no airport, the road was in a bad state and we had to introduce water into many areas within his constituency. He had no problems with his constituents having no running water, no bathroom facilities. He had no problems with that.

“We corrected that for him. He had no problem with his constituents not having a proper airport. Every time it rained, they had nowhere to go. They had to run in their cars if any were available.”

When he spoke on Tuesday night, Davis told Killarney residents that Minnis is “failing you”.

“He’s so busy fighting in his own council meeting for the right to speak to Garden Hills, he’s forgotten about you,” Davis said.

According to party insiders, a Free National Movement (FNM) Council meeting got heated on Thursday after Minnis objected to being blocked from speaking at an upcoming constituency association meeting.

Davis said, “And this is where I know this PLP branch will step forward and step up.

“There are many in this constituency who will never vote for us. That is their prerogative, but there are some who will, as they showed us in 2021.

“And friends, I believe that there are many, many more who are open to persuasion.

“They’re watching what we’re doing. They like what we’re doing because everyone knows that in the long run, everyone benefits from the kind of competent, compassionate leadership that we are providing.

“We need them to support us.

“PLPs: on our own, we won’t win this seat, but if we can attract more of the undecideds, and win over some from the other side, then next time around, this prize will be ours.”

Minnis secured 51 percent of the votes in Killarney in 2021 after he called the general election eight months before one was constitutionally due.

This compares to the 73 percent of the votes he won in that constituency in 2017.

In the election, in 2021, Minnis got 2,501 of the 4,881 votes cast. In 2017, he got 4,186 of the 5,700 votes cast.

The PLP won the September 16, 2021 general election with just 34 percent of registered voters supporting the party.

Voter turnout for that election was just 65 percent.

Yesterday, Minnis refused to talk about the reported tension in the party between him and FNM Leader Michael Pintard.

Asked if he is worried about a perception that the party is divided, Minnis said, “The FNM will be ready to move this disastrous PLP.”

He added, “I have no doubt that the PLP will be defeated.”