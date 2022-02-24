Funeral Service for the late Miriam Eloise “Meme” Saunders, aged 97 years, of Shellfish Drive, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at Grants Town Wesley Methodist Church, Baillou Hill Road & Chapel Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Lester T. Ferguson assisted by Deacon Jamicko Forde. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to mourn Miriam’s passing are her Sister: Ruth Nottage; The children of her siblings: Myrtle Hanna – Paul, Marie, and Andrew Hanna; Sybil Blyden – Veta and Granville Brown, Calliope and Darwin Williams, Persis and William Hepburn, Gershwin, and Donna Blyden, Louise Blyden, John, and Princess Blyden; Leroy Nicolls – Melvern Cooper, Sharon, and Andy Smith, Anthony Nicolls; Maria Turner – George and Eileen Turner, Charles and Elva Turner, Philip and Delphine Turner, Andrea, Cleomi, Jessica and Karen Turner; Kenneth Nicolls – Everette, Roman and Icelyn Nicolls, and Marco and Kenrie and Nicolls; Eric Nicolls – Rosemarie, Philip and Alice Nicolls, Perry and Quincy Nicolls, Percy, Patricia, Pamela, Prescola, Eric Nicolls, Erica Johnson, Janet Sands; Irma Levarity – Tanya and Ezra Pratt; Lorraine Saunders – Sharon, Terrance and Anthony Saunders, Joanne Ferguson, Antoinette Glinton, Vansharee and Curtis Newbold; Fergusons: Sandra McLaughlin, Veronica Ferguson, Eloise Thompson, Stephanie Ferguson and Pamrika Ferguson; Grandnieces: Gravette Brown, Johniece Blyden, Francita and Nathalie Nicolls, Tiffany, Nadia, Demi, Pameka, Takera, Anthonae, Bettina, Irvis, and Bernice Turner, Ashanta, Ebony and Maquell Nicolls, Kenva, Angelica, Romaine and Romona Nicolls and Romania Miller, Monique, Michelle, Tasha, Charmaine, Cheryl, Sharon, Sherry, Krishna, Latisha and Tianiece, Britney, Tonya Ferguson, Tara Saunders, Teshan Young, Sharee and Kurissa Newbold, Giavanni Burrows; Grandnephews: Anwar and Theophelio Hanna, William 2nd and John Hepburn, Lamon Dean, Gerard Brown, Gershon Blyden, Percy and Prince Blyden, William, Garvin and Whitney, Zhivago and Zintworn, Davawn, Brenton, Darren, Philip Jr. and Bernard Turner, Akire, Marco Nicolls Jr, Talal, Kenneth and Roman Nicolls, Sean, Anthony, David, Dion, Kendrick, Kendrick, Davan, Omar, Giovanni, Rasheed, Perry Jr., Percival Jr., Terran, Nathan, Pharis, Pharon, Phanor, Thomas Jr., Stephan, Leslie and Lloyd Nicolls, Taran and Travis Mackey, Tamiko, Theo and Tevin Glinton, Giovanni Ferguson, Kendrick Saunders, Curtis Newbold Jr.; All the great grand nieces and nephews; Other relatives and friends including: Dr. Agatha Mackey, Dr. Herbert Olander, Dezius Blanc, Care Giver Tena Bailey, Rev. Colin Archer, Rev. Carl Campbell, Rev. Carla Culmer, Rev. Lester Ferguson, The family of the late Thelma Thompson, Louis Hanchell, Hesterline Miller, Wesley Methodist Church Family, Family of the late Wenzel Nicolls, Family of the late Lolita Nairn, Family The Family of the Late Leanor Franklin (New York), Tezel Butler and family, the Family of the Late Christopher Johnson (Miami, Florida), Alice Burrows, Florence Christie, Brian Christie, Greta Moss-Bain, Henry Dean and Family, Terrence (Ricardo) Pratt, Michael Hepburn, Clara Bain, the Tin Shop Corner and Hospital Lane Families, Norma Wallace, Christine Fountain, Lilly Hutchinson, Family of the late Leonie Turner, Dr. Locksley Munroe, Hope Muir, Lanomie Graffie, and Family of the late Emerald Winder.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street on Thursday February 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 25th from 9:00 a.m. until service time.