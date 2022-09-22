Funeral Announcement

Miriam Louise Finley, age 82 years, a resident of #5 Spring Terrace, Gleniston Gardens, and formerly of Bannerman Town, Eleuthera, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at The New Lively Hope Baptist Church, #23 Jerome Avenue and Chesapeak Road. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. A. Shelton Higgs, assisted by Rev. Lavado Duncanson, Rev. Junior Robinson, Rev. Samantha Cartwright, Min. Julian Anderson and Min. Paula Moncur. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Miriam is predeceased by her parents: Annie ( Locksley) Fox and George Finley.

She is survived by her Daugther: Shenequa Saunders-Curry; Son in law: John Curry; Adopted Sons: Charles Adams and Cavane (Polo) Cartwright; Grandchildren: Cordero Humes, Shanae Walker, John Jr. Johnavon and Johnte Curry; Great grand Children: Cordia, Kenton, and J’mari; Sisters: Leoni Duncanson, Judy, Verdell and Marsha Fox, Prudence Palacios, Effie (Richard) Williams, Alice Adams and Elaine Wilson; Brothers: Oswald Finley, Locksley Jr., Leroy (Mary), Richard Sr. and Anthony (Elaine) Fawkes; Aunt: Patrona Major of Rum Cay; Nieces: Michelle Finley, Mavalo Duncanson, Sharee (Dyanza) Lamm, Denise (Jeddire) Hudson, Devono (Trevor) Moss, Arnette Finley, Shacarah Charlow, Tonia, Lakeisha, Bernadette, Bianca, Sharmain Fawkes and Toinelle Bullard; Nephews: Raymond Finley, Rev. Lavado (Camille) Duncanson, Renando (Nadia) Fawkes, Richard, Owen, Demond and Christopher Fawkes Sr., Timmar Fernander Sr., Colyn (McCardia) Fawkes, Leroy Fawkes II and Oswald Jr; Grandnieces: Darlene Nixon, Tanaz (Hueton) Hall, Christia Cummings, WPC 4080 Aaliyah Butler, Gredesia, Grea, Shantish, Devin, Yael, Sage, Elizabeth, Shamonique, Kyla, Harmony, Tinique, Bryanna, Blair, Sydney, Shanece, Amaralee and Christa; Grandnephews: Angelo, Dy anza Jr. Kendrick Jr. Timmar Jr, Leroy III, Cordell, Kadin, Renado Jr., Jordan, Richeid, Christopher Jr. Dantae, Colyn Jr., Chai, Justin, Micah, D’Shanto and Anthony, Terrance Meuze; Great- Great Grandnieces: Ava, Avaya, Huetonyse, Huetrell, Huedraya and Harmony; Great-Great Grand Nephew: Tyreke; Cousins: Rev Alfred Stewart, Lavern Stewart, Susan Moss, Evelyn Adderley, Sally Ferguson, Joyclyn Simms, Rsoselyn Lightbourne, Sonia Knowles, Pauline Curry, Deborah Darville, Matthew Curry, Doreen and Sylvia Kemp, Sherry Sands, Patricia, Beatrice, Willamae Moxey, Rosemary Musgrove, Karen, Julie and Keith Taylor; Other relatives and friends including: The children of the late Berkley, Lawrence and Louise Finley, Mabeline Finely and family, The family of the late Dora McKinney, The children of the late Mitch Finley, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Lloyd and Staff. Percy Rolle, Katrina Livingston, Sheila, and Ethel Butler, Maria Storr, David Capron, Agnes Cartwright, Marie Saunders, Beverly Stuart, Anthony Hinds, Kristie Simmons and family, Dr. Fredrick Smith, Nurse Linda Stewart, Nurse Kezia Baker, The family of the late Nepheus Fox, The family of the late Murtle and Ted Sweeting, Mariella Meuze & family, Rev. Shelton and Ingrid Higgs, The Major family , Johnson family, Curry family, Mortimer Family, Mornette White and family, McKinney Family of Bannerman Town Eleuthera, New Lively Hope Baptist Church family, Cornerstone Baptist Church family, The Kemp Road Community and Gleniston Gardens Community; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Church on Saturday, from 10am until service time.