Miss Bahamas Universe to be crowned on Sunday

The young lady who will represent The Bahamas at the 2024 Miss Bahamas Universe pageant will be crowned on Sunday during the pageant at which Cyprianna Munnings-McWeeney, a former Miss Bahamas, will serve as patron.

The pageant finale takes place at Atlantis.

During her reign, the then-19-year-old Munnings chose to forgo attending the 1973 Miss Universe pageant in Greece that year.

Munnings was the first runner-up in the 1972 Miss Bahamas pageant and was later named the successor to the original winner who left The Bahamas to engage in other pursuits, a move which paved the way for Munnings to reign in an independent Bahamas.

Anthony Smith, Miss Bahamas Universe pageant president and national director, said the organization chose to celebrate Munnings-McWeeney for requesting to stay at home in anticipation of The Bahamas’ impending 1973 independence celebration and festivities in her capacity as the reigning Miss Bahamas.

Munnings later crowned Agatha Watson as her successor in the fall of 1973.

And in preparation for Sunday’s finale, the contestants were engaged in modeling, communication and public speaking sessions, dance rehearsal and media training, as well as dining etiquette.

Smith has dubbed this year’s production as a “Love Letter to The Bahamas” as The Bahamas celebrates its 50th year of independence.

In the fray for the coveted title will be Patranique Lamb, Miss Paradise Island; Taja Hudson, Miss Cat Island; Robyn Rahming, Miss Exuma; Beyonce Forbes, Miss Grand Bahama; Randeika Foulkes-Cartwright, Miss New Providence; Iheoma Nwankwo, Miss Abaco; Lakeisa Saunders, Miss Rum Cay; Melissa Ingraham, Miss Long Island; Danielle Dean, Miss Acklins; and Andria Gardiner, Miss Eleuthera.