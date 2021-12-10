Miss Bahamas World in top 13 of Top Model competition

Miss Bahamas World Sienna Evans has made the semi-finals of the Miss World Top Model competition, an important preliminary in the Miss World pageant. Evans placed in the Top 13 out of some 100 contestants.

The Miss Bahamas Organization says Evans’ placement is a good indicator that she is considered a contender for the Miss World title as many of the eventual winners of past Miss World pageants have been included in the Top Model semifinals.

“We are so, so proud of this placement,” said Michelle Malcolm, Miss Bahamas Organization president.

“The Top Model competition is always closely watched by Miss World fans to see who may be on the radar. So hopefully this is a good sign of things to come. In any event, we congratulate Sienna on this wonderful accomplishment. And now we ask everyone to come on board to help push her even further by voting often.”

While Evans continues to perform well, she will need the support of the public to help propel her forward. There are three ways to vote for her – simply download the Mobstar App, search for Sienna Evans, follow her and like all her posts by swiping right or pressing the star; visit her contestants page of the Miss World website and selecting the vote button; or follow her on the official Miss World – Bahamas Facebook page and like all her content.

During the Top Model competition, contestants competed in two rounds – the first featuring the creations of Puerto Rican designers. Evans was assigned the designer SoniMar who created a short and playful cocktail dress featuring a black sequined bodice and flared balloon skirt in a bright yellow.

Her second outfit was a creation of Filipino designer Boogie Musni Rivera and featured delicate organdy fabric taking its inspiration from the beautiful waters of The Bahamas. Ocean waves were depicted by ruffled linings of turquoise, running to mild shades of blue, shifting to cool green. The white flowing fabric of the bodice was reminiscent of the pearly white sand beaches which sparkle when the shimmering seas calm to low. Evans walked the runway wearing this one-of-a-kind showstopper.

At the end of the evening, Miss Cote d’Ivoire was named winner of the Top Model competition. She secured a spot in the Miss World semi-finals. Miss Cameroon and Puerto Rico placed second and third, respectively. Along with Evans, completing the top 13 for Miss World Top Model were France, Venezuela, Vietnam, Mexico, Kenya, Czech Republic, Poland, Nicaragua, and Dominican Republic.

Other fast track events include the optional talent competition in which Sienna did not compete; the sportswoman competition in which she did not advance; Beauty with a Purpose, Multimedia, and the Head-to-Head challenge, the latter two to be determined by public votes.

The Miss World finale is set for December 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico when Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor.