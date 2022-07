age 76 off #2 Cresswell Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of New Bight, Cat Island passed away at home on July 9, 2022.

Survived by 2 children: Deron Brooks Sr. & Nona Seymour; 1 brother: Ishmael Mckinney; 4 sisters: Catherina Jones, Cossette Johnson. Curlene Strachan, Bernadette Lightbourne; 7 grandchildren 1 great grandchild.