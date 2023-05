DEATH NOTICE

Miss. Danielle ‘Nicky’ Dennard, 34 yrs., a resident of Churchill Avenue & formerly of Nicholls Court, Yellow Elder, Nassau Bahamas died on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at her

residence.

Left to cherish her memories are her: Aunts: Marilyn Rolle (Ethan Rolle), Marinell Strachan, Catherine Nairn and Maxine Rolle; Uncles: John, Lawerence (Erma) and Nolan (Susan) Rolle; Numerous Cousins & a Host of other Relatives & Friends.