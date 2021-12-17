Miss World contest postponed at ninth hour due to ‘health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public’

Miss Bahamas World Sienna Evans did not get the opportunity to take to the 70th Miss World stage yesterday in Puerto Rico as the pageant was postponed mere hours ahead of the Thursday night finale “due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public,” according to a posting on the pageant’s Facebook page.

Officials said the finale will be rescheduled at the Puerto Rico Coliseum José Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.

The social media posting read, “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event, and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum José Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning, after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

The statement noted that the next step, according to the medical experts, is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in such situations.

And that once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” wrote Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”

Prior to the postponement, Evans had made the semi-finals of the Miss World Top Model competition, an important preliminary in the Miss World pageant. Evans placed in the top 13 out of some 100 contestants.

The Miss Bahamas Organization had said Evans’ placement was a good indicator that she is considered a contender for the Miss World title as many of the eventual winners of past Miss World pageants have been included in the Top Model semifinals.

During the Top Model competition, contestants competed in two rounds – the first featuring the creations of Puerto Rican designers. Evans was assigned the designer SoniMar who created a short and playful cocktail dress featuring a black sequined bodice and flared balloon skirt in a bright yellow.

Her second outfit was a creation of Filipino designer Boogie Musni Rivera and featured delicate organdy fabric taking its inspiration from the beautiful waters of The Bahamas. Ocean waves were depicted by ruffled linings of turquoise, running to mild shades of blue, shifting to cool green. The white flowing fabric of the bodice was reminiscent of the pearly white sand beaches which sparkle when the shimmering seas calm to low. Evans walked the runway wearing this one-of-a-kind showstopper.

Other fast track events included the optional talent competition, in which Evans did not compete; the sportswoman competition, in which she did not advance; and Beauty with a Purpose, Multimedia, and the Head-to-Head challenge; the latter two to be determined by public votes.