‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One’ is an amazing adventure, and perfect summer flick; ‘Joy Ride’ could have been a truly unforgettable journey

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (US Rated PG-13)

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to watch: In theaters

Dwight’s Rating:



This could be the perfect summer movie!

Since the mid-1970s, some of the usual requirements to fit that bill have included a big-budget, guaranteed blockbuster, with lots of action, mind-blowing stunts and special effects, with a plot the masses can understand (but certainly not cheesy and not too predictable), and preferably (but not necessarily) a big-name cast.

Well, Check! Check! Check! Check! Check! And a hundred more checks!

The indefatigable Tom Cruise and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” have done it, with all the action you need to last you until next summer, or even until part two comes out (it’s supposedly scheduled for June 2024 – so, yes, next summer!).

If it’s action you want, well, get ready; this is a non-stop ride, from the very beginning to the thrilling end, two hours and 43 minutes later.

The only breathers are for the conversations to explain all the madness we’re seeing onscreen. But even those talks are quite lively, amusing and witty. This is clearly an action film made by folks who’ve studied action films and have noted what the best ones do right.

Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt. He and the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

So, yeah, we’re supposed to buy that the IMF team is like a “family” and that everyone is emotionally attached to each other. And so, that forces Cruise’s Hunt to express concern and sadness when his “family” is in danger.

Now this may not be his strong suit, but Cruise is still 100 percent more believable than he-who-shall-not-be-named… but who has a character called Dominic Toretto … who’s always running on about “family” in another long-running action franchise! A franchise that, by the way – unlike this one – is getting more cartoonish with each new outing.

On the other hand, “Dead Reckoning, Part One” – the seventh edition of the film series, which began in 1996, and based on a CBS TV series that premiered in 1966 and ran for seven seasons – is likely the very best “Mission: Impossible” anything ever!

Cruise should be considered a world wonder by now, after four decades as a bona fide star, who seems to still be improving as an action hero. And the very large cast is fantastic: returning costars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and previous villain Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”), new villain Esai Morales (“Ozark”), and new foil Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”).

“Dead Reckoning, Part One” is US Rated PG-13. Sure, there’s violence, but it’s not bloody nor gory. To some, that will mean it’s not realistic. But that also means it doesn’t exactly glorify brutality, and the language is not objectionable. So, you can take your teens and likely won’t need to have a counseling session afterward.

There really is so much going on: at times, we’re on the water, in the water, under water. There are tons of chases: in cars, little cars, big cars, lots of European cars, motorbikes, tank-like SUVs, tanks, trains, parachutes and skydiving. Cruise is always running, running everywhere: airports, through narrow European streets, on water.

Okay, maybe not running on water. But did I mention trains? Wow!

The most amazing scene actually had my jaw on the floor of the theater for at least 20 minutes. Spellbinding! Just spellbinding!

This is how big-time action movies should be done folks. “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” is an amazing adventure, and a perfect summer flick.

I can’t wait for next summer!



“Joy Ride” (Rated C)

Cast: Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: In theaters

Dwight’s Rating:

“Girls Trips” meets “Bridesmaids” meets “Crazy Rich Asians”.

Good night, everybody! I’ll see you next week!

Well … yes, if you’ve seen all those films, that is a perfect way to describe what the “Joy Ride” experience will be like. But it’s not entirely fair.

Nevertheless, while “Joy Ride” is a very funny film, it does feel remarkably familiar because of those aforementioned films, and other similar road-tripping adult comedies, including “The Hangover”.

When Audrey’s (Ashely Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her childhood best friend, Kat (Oscar-nominee Stephanie Hsu [“Everything Everywhere All at Once]), a college friend, and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Debauchery is putting it mildly. “Joy Ride” is a very raunchy flick. And trying extremely hard to push the boundaries. At times, far too hard.

And I get it. It seems to be working to show that in the Western world, the underrepresented Asian community is almost just like everybody else, with a good sense of humor, and similar fears and insecurities, and fighting against stereotypes.

But “Joy Ride” is at its best and most fascinating when it’s exposing us to the unique elements of Asian culture that are often watered-down in Western media. It’s actually priceless insight.

The talented cast is wonderful, and the many cameos are hilarious. With fewer sophomoric and over-the-top hijinks, “Joy Ride” and its touching and funny storyline could have been a truly unforgettable journey.



• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.