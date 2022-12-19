Mitchell: FTX failure has no impact on foreign relations

The failure of The Bahamas-based FTX cryptocurrency exchange and the resultant fallout has had no impact on foreign relations between The Bahamas and the United States (US), Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell insisted in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, and stressed that there are distinct differences in the roles being played by the government, the Securities Commission and the court system in this country.

In a court hearing in Delaware last week, James Bromley, who is counsel for the FTX debtors, argued against the joint provisional liquidators in The Bahamas being allowed access to FTX’s accounts and data, and claimed there is no separation between the joint provisional liquidators (who were appointed by the Supreme Court in The Bahamas) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

Mitchell told Bloomberg, “This is not a government issue. The collapse of FTX is not a government issue.”

He noted the Securities Commission is a statutory body which has jurisdiction to deal with regulatory matters.

“The government comes into the matter only at the point at which, if there is an allegation of unlawful conduct in one state, or one country, and that country asks for the extradition of the person who is supposed to have done the misdeed, then the government comes into it, so you have a minister responsible for extraditions, which is also the minister of foreign affairs in The Bahamas,” Mitchell explained to Bloomberg.

“So, that’s a government-to-government issue, but the question of the crimes or alleged crimes, that has to do with the Securities Commission.

“The question on the civil side of whether a company goes into liquidation or whether there’s a provisional liquidator or not, or into bankruptcy, those are matters for the courts and the government doesn’t interfere in the courts and the government doesn’t interfere in the Securities Commission’s work, and I think what I found looking at the depositions and testimony before the US legislature was that people seem to be getting all of those mixed up and conflated in a way that casts aspersions on the jurisdiction. That’s the issue.”

The US has sought the extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, who has since been placed on remand at the prison in Fox Hill. The Nassau Guardian understands that he is expected back in a Bahamian court this morning and extradition appears imminent.

As he has said previously, Mitchell told Bloomberg that FTX is just another business failure.

He said, “I think what is important to know is, I don’t think and I don’t think Bahamians believe, that the jurisdiction has anything to do with the misdeeds. The jurisdiction is, as far as we are concerned, well regulated and we’ve done all the necessary checks that we think for a new business or any business coming into The Bahamas.

“The issue is, is the person who is responsible for the alleged misdeed caught and punished and will there be compensation for those people who are victims at the end of the day, because there are competing legal jurisdictions – there is the United States federal and state jurisdictions and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, its own jurisdiction.

“… It’s important for the two jurisdictions, or the three jurisdictions, to get together and see how this can be resolved. But it doesn’t seem to me that the finger pointing or the finger wagging is useful to resolving the process and that’s the simple point we’re making.

“If we want to talk about each country’s history, we can do that, but that’s not useful at this point to resolving the issue.”

Asked if The Bahamas government is being “forced into a corner” by the US, Mitchell said, “There’s no impact in terms of the foreign relations between our country and the United States on this.

“The jurisdictions continue to cooperate on all kinds of levels and there’s no impact in that direction whatsoever. What’s important, however, is when matters come in the public domain which are inaccurate and do not properly reflect the truth as we see it of The Bahamas and its systems, it’s important for us not to allow those things to go unanswered and that’s the only point that we’re seeing to do.

“This is not a row between the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the United States. There’s nothing like that at play.”

FTX, which was the third largest cyrptocurrency exchange in the world and was worth $35 billion, collapsed last month after it was alleged that the company was engaged in fraud. Customers moved to withdraw their funds but FTX was unable to meet the demand and was faced with a liquidity crunch.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets and moved to put the company into liquidation.

Mitchell opined that there will not be any permanent impact on The Bahamas’ financial services sector from the collapse of FTX.

“I think our systems are supple enough, elastic enough to deal with any of the issues,” he said.

“The law is settled. We have the Privy Council as the ultimate court of appeal here. All of the courts are very experienced in commercial law and it’s the rule of law and all of those associated aspects of doing business in The Bahamas which will cause the jurisdiction to survive.

“There may be some issues, critiques that come out of the present situation, but that’s only in the short term.

“In the medium and long term, I think Bahamians and Americans understand doing business together and this is a perfectly safe jurisdiction and I think business will continue to come and we’ll certainly be inviting people to come and do business here within our regulatory and legal framework.”



