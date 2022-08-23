Mitchell: Hard decisions taken in PLP’s first year in

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday defended the Davis administration after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham accused the government of mainly being focused on good public relations since coming to office.

He thanked the former prime minister for “his general support” of the PLP’s first year in office.

“His praise for our work accords with the generally good reviews that the

administration is getting across the country,” Mitchell said when reached for comment.

“Good public relations is another way of saying that the PLP is doing a good job letting the public know what we are doing. We are of course tackling some complex issues and in time we will tick all the boxes.

“Some, you can see. Some, not yet in the public domain. Stand by. It is great that Mr. Ingraham is able to objectify his remarks, notwithstanding his FNM membership.”

Mitchell pointed to the government’s reduction of value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent and noted that it was “a big deal”.

He also said its settling of public service labor contracts, which have been long outstanding, is a big deal.

“Fixing the economy of Grand Bahama is a big deal,” Mitchell said.

“Finishing the three major international airports in the country is a big deal. These were hard and complex decisions taken in the first year. So, there was a lot done and more to come.”

Mitchell advised Ingraham to “watch and see”.

He said there is “more to come” from the government.

The PLP was elected to office on September 16, 2021.

The Davis administration in January reduced VAT, but has yet to decide whether it will increase the National Insurance Board contribution rate to address the looming depletion of the fund.

Ingraham said the administration has not done anything major and has been reluctant to make any decisions it sees as controversial.

“They have, since they’ve been in office, put on a first-class show of public relations,” he said on Friday, the 30th anniversary of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) first election win.

“I envy them. I could never produce such a show when I was in office. The public is very happy that the FNM government is gone because they really wanted the FNM out.

“So, the public is willing to excuse many things that the present government is doing because they are happy to say, ‘Well, at least they ain’t there now.’

“But as time goes on, they will be judged by the public as we all have been up to now.”