Mitchell hosted by Blinken

November 9, 2022
149 1 minute read
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior officials of the US Department of State met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, Ambassador to the US Wendall Jones and Bahamian officials in Washington, DC on November 8, 2022. During the meeting, a wide range of issues on matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell was hosted by the United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Blinken welcomed Mitchell and stated that “The Bahamas is a key democratic partner for the United States in our shared hemisphere”, and promised support of the United States as The Bahamas takes over the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in January 2023.

He also discussed the ongoing crisis in Haiti, and matters relative to climate change, including $80 billion in commitment towards climate change mitigation and adaptation.

In response, Mitchell spoke of the friendly relations that exist between the two countries and on the need to continue building the relationship by having regular high-level engagement between the United States and CARICOM.

On the matter of Haiti, the foreign minister confirmed The Bahamas’ and CARICOM’s support for ongoing efforts to promote security and partnership. He further called on the US to assist in funding projects in The Bahamas to aid in the country’s economic development.

Both Blinken and Mitchell promised to remain in close contact to discuss matters of mutual interest on a regular basis and as the need arises.

The Bahamas delegation consisted of Ambassador Wendall Jones; Director General Rhoda Jackson; Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Tracee Dorestant, and Second Secretary Ashley Cargill.

Among those in the United States delegation were Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols; National Security Council Senior Director for The Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez; U.S. Chargè d’Affaires of The Bahamas Usha E. Pitts; Executive Assistant to the Secretary of State Courtney Beale and Country Desk Officer Kevin Opstrup.

