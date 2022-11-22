Mitchell: Nothing unusual about FTX collapse

Responding to criticism over the collapse of The Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, who also serves as chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), assured party supporters yesterday that there is nothing unusual about it and that the Americans “can’t talk” about scandals.

The PLP chairman made the comments in an early morning WhatsApp voice note to party supporters.

He encouraged them to defend the party “against this bull”.

“There is nothing unusual about this FTX matter, except maybe the size of the figures, but the Americans can’t talk, even about those figures, unless they explain the Charles Keating housing scandal, the Enron collapse and Bernie Madoff’s theft. So, all of this stuff the US media, the pundits and the local cockamamies are running on with is just a bunch of rubbish and the PLP needs to defend against this bull,” he said.

“The Securities Commission acted with dispatch to freeze the assets, put a liquidator in and secure the assets.

“Somehow the US media and other kooks are suggesting it was giving permission to the owners to spirit money away for themselves after the order was made. Not so. The assets are in a secured wallet.”

The Bahamas is being heavily criticized by some in the international media. Some incorrectly state that the regulatory regime in the country is lax or non-existent and jokingly say that the country is a tax haven.

Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Kristin Johnson, who was appointed by US President Joe Biden and confirmed by the US Senate, said, “If FTX had been a regulated entity under our regulatory umbrella, customer bonds would’ve been protected, there would’ve been liquidity reserve requirements in place [and] there would’ve been monitoring and surveillance that is not immediately available.”

Bruce Zagaris, an attorney who has worked on Caribbean financial matters and international white-collar crime, was quoted in the Wall Street Journal video story, saying, “The fact that they’ve attracted the number three digital exchange and it quickly went from success to bankruptcy has jeopardized the new product and the new innovation that The Bahamas has undertaken, unfortunately.”

He said, “The Bahamas’ regulatory regime is not as harsh and so most likely FTX was hoping or maybe even expecting that The Bahamas would not harshly implement its DARE Act.”

After facing a liquidity crisis earlier this month, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) froze the assets of FTX and put the company into liquidation.

The next day, then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried announced that FTX and over 100 affiliate companies had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US and that he stepped down as CEO.

FTX’s Bahamas-based company was not a part of that filing.

The joint provisional liquidators appointed to oversee the winding up of FTX in The Bahamas said they never authorized anyone at FTX to file for chapter 11.

One of the liquidators, Brian Simms, KC, in court filings in New York, said there might have been “fraud and mismanagement” at the company.

John Ray III was named the new CEO of FTX. Ray, who oversaw the bankruptcy of Enron, said that never in his 40-year career has he seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such complete absence of trustworthy financial information” as he has seen at FTX.

The company owes its top 50 creditors over $3 billion.